Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed
Comedian and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has deactivated his Twitter account after relentless body-shaming from trolls.
It all began with a series of photos posted by Lasizwe. The star took to social media with a body-positive and giggle-worthy moment, reminding fans that all booties matter regardless of size.
“To everyone with a small *ss, don't worry you are not alone. #small*ssesmatter,” captioned the star.
Though he was met with love and laughs from his fans, some of the troublesome elements on Twitter caught wind of his photoshoot.
Within a matter of minutes, the star was faced with hateful comments from bullies and trolls..
The MTV's Fake It 'Til You Make It star blocked all the negativity and hate by deactivating his Twitter account.
Lasizwe's Instagram and Facebook accounts remain active.
Many of his dedicated stans took to Twitter in support, while others speculated about his posts.
Here are some of the reactions from tweeps:
So while I'm still begging for u people to follow me... Lasizwe is busy deactivating you guys 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kPgOKYGaQf— Mrs kylian Mbappé 💞 💍 💖 (@NtombiNtombaza2) January 4, 2021
Mina I will never laugh at Lasizwe's ass for personal reasons.😥😥😒😒— Sithembiso Dube (@SithembisoDub11) January 4, 2021
Kubi kubi!!
Proof to show that Lasizwe was not photoshopped. This is an original photo 💀 pic.twitter.com/7bBNkuyAZW— ØƦł 16 JẠ₦ỤẠƦ¥ ™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) January 4, 2021
Lasizwe is no stranger to the dangers of online bullying.
After assisting a fan with an electricity voucher and reminding them to “use it wisely”, the star received backlash from the internet for his “wise crack” comment.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he opened up the constant hate he got online.
“I think people on social media like to comment without reasoning and the problem is I'd also say, 'OK, guys send your meter numbers'. If I don't show people proof that I bought the electricity they'd call me out saying I'm a liar, but when I do post people will say I'm bragging and showing off.
“These social media people don't know what they want. Do they want people to help or do they not want us not to help? Because when we help they say we are gloating and when we don't they say celebs don't care about people in the country,” said Lasizwe.