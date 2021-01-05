Rapper K.O says there is no filter for a bad attitude
Supa Dupa hitmaker K.O took to Twitter to remind his fans that there is no way to hide a bad attitude on social media.
The star, who often drops his pearls of wisdom on the TL, had some choice words for those who think that looks are everything. Mr Cashtime said that there is no Instagram or Snapchat filter that can hide a bad attitude.
Basically, he said that beauty comes from within and if you don't have that, it's crickets for you!
“There’s no Photoshop or filter for energy. It doesn’t matter how good you look, if your energy/attitude stinks, you’re ugly. Have a great week tho,” tweeted the star.
There’s no photoshop or filter for energy... doesn’t matter how good you look, if your energy/attitude stinks you’re ugly— K.O (@MrCashtime) January 4, 2021
Have a great week tho
Many of his dedicated fans praised the star for his worldly and wise advice.
Here are some of the responses on Twitter:
The musician often comes with guidance for those in need, and that doesn't just include his fans.
With the coronavirus pandemic taking and devastating lives, K.O recently reminded his fellow musicians that, like 2020, this year isn't going to be without its obstacles — so save up!
“Entertainers, a sizeable portion of 2021 is most likely going to be unfavourable to our livelihood as well. Please be wise with what you have."