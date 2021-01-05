Rapper K.O says there is no filter for a bad attitude

Supa Dupa hitmaker K.O took to Twitter to remind his fans that there is no way to hide a bad attitude on social media.

The star, who often drops his pearls of wisdom on the TL, had some choice words for those who think that looks are everything. Mr Cashtime said that there is no Instagram or Snapchat filter that can hide a bad attitude.

Basically, he said that beauty comes from within and if you don't have that, it's crickets for you!

“There’s no Photoshop or filter for energy. It doesn’t matter how good you look, if your energy/attitude stinks, you’re ugly. Have a great week tho,” tweeted the star.