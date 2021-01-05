TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Kelly Khumalo buying live chickens from Zodwa Wabantu is EVERYTHING!

05 January 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Kelly Khumalo loves herself some Zodwa Wabantu chickens.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

If she's not singing her lungs out on stage, singer Kelly Khumalo is outchea buying chickens from socialite Zodwa Wabantu.

As part of her bid to support black-owned businesses, Kelly paid a visit to Zodwa, who now has a company that sells eggs and live chickens.  

In a video shared on Zodwa's Instagram page this week, the singer can be seen receiving a bouquet of roses from the socialite.

“Hey Kelly Khumalo, this is for you, the queen, the legend. I love you so much. You know I love money and you supporting my business will help me to buy eggs and bread, and also pay water. Thank you so much.” 

Zodwa then approached the boot of her car where the chickens were placed and asked Kelly which one she wanted..

While Zodwa and Kelly couldn't tell the difference between a rooster and a hen, the two were glad to see each other.

Before Kelly's visit, Zodwa shared a snap of her grade one eggs, which left many of her followers stanning at how money focused she was.

In November last year, the socialite announced she was set to launch her own premium cider, adding it to the collection of products she has under her name, which include perfume and lipstick.

