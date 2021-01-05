You cannot need other people’s money urgently? Lamiez Holworthy has Twitter split with money advice
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has Twitter split this week after saying that people are too entitled when it comes to needing your money.
The war of opinions came after the TV personality took to Twitter share how some people felt a sense of urgency over your money when they are in need of help.
“You cannot need other people’s money urgently,” tweeted the star.
You cannot need other people’s money urgently. 😐— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) January 4, 2021
Those seven words sent the citizens of Twitter into a frenzy of opinions, with debate happening left, right and centre.
Many agreed with Lamiez, sharing their own experiences and anecdotes.
DJ Fresh chimed in with his thoughts on the matter, saying: “One of the things that really blows my mind in my Facebook inbox is how aggressive and/or entitled some people feel! That time they are asking for your assistance. Sad,” tweeted Fresh.
One of the things that really blows my mind in my Facebook Inbox, is how aggressive and or entitled, some people feel!! That time they are asking for YOUR assistance. Sad 😢😤 https://t.co/M6AsIc4dwY— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) January 4, 2021
The star also received backlash for her comments. Many criticised Lamiez for not understanding others' struggles, saying that perhaps she needs to reconsider her opinions from their point of view.
You cannot. Bad habit. https://t.co/GpinrM0h4O— 🇿🇦Christina Kanyane🇿🇦 (@MissKanyane) January 4, 2021
Maybe we need to understand the word "Urgently " there's no sense of entitlement in urgently. Urgently could mean I'm in dangerous situation example my kid is deadly sick and I urgently need money to take to a dr. what so wrong about that? If ga le batle ka zaka tsa lona say so. pic.twitter.com/6JJdiuGnIF— Lehlohonolo GoldenMirror Manthata🐐 (@LgmGolden) January 4, 2021
You're rich so you won't understand things we go through...— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 4, 2021
How would I not need someone's money urgently when I'm in trouble that needs money urgently and I know someone who can send me money urgently..
But you won't understand.. pic.twitter.com/YDoxHKu3Ck
It's not entitlement on other peoples money, there are some serious situations that can force an individual to ask for other peoples money urgently. If you have never struggled in life it won't make sense to you. Bophelo bo thata Lamiez wa dlala wena.— Kgomotso Tlhapane (@KgomotsoTlhapan) January 4, 2021
Bo " I need money urgently" never returns it urgently. In my experience, you often times have to follow up several times before its paid back. Try going to Mashonisa or the bank with your "urgent" terms and see what will happen.— Brian Fikani Dube (@dubebrianfikani) January 4, 2021
I get what you're saying, but sometimes some people's situations may require you to need money urgently. What i don't like is the fact that you're dragging too long to return it. https://t.co/BjMDnUgF49— Ryan-Scripts (@pharoe_le) January 4, 2021
The problem with such people they don't return with the same urgency and Spirit they came to you with... pic.twitter.com/cJnsLk3NSo— That🌞 Cool 🏅Guy (@Sabelo_waka_God) January 4, 2021
- Twitter for out of touch with reality people. https://t.co/Pu8ZXNGH5X— Sesi Mokoya (@ke_lebomokwena) January 5, 2021
The nerve,2 years no communication ....you calling me now ten missed calls because you want my money ...abeg shift 😂— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) January 4, 2021
Nah miezy just because it's yours it doesn't mean I must kneel and beg I'm asking because it's urgent. That's the message not because I wanna abuse you— Dr Maheya (@johny_theblessd) January 4, 2021
You can. It’s either you want or not. https://t.co/T0x3CWD4V8— Matshego IG: (@Matsh3go) January 4, 2021