Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape
The Queen star Zenande Mfenyana has gushed over her hubby being her fitness inspiration as she plans to get back in shape in 2021.
With the new year in full swing, it seems the old faithful resolution of hitting the gym again has been on the minds of stars like Zenande.
Last year, the new mommy opened up about “snapping back” after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl. Taking to her Instagram, she said she wouldn't be subscribing to the popular phenomenon of new moms hurrying to return to their pre-baby bods.
“I’m taking it one day a time with my body. I certainly will not put myself under unnecessary pressure for the snapback culture. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all,” Zenande said.
And now it seems the star is ready to hop on that treadmill!
Zenande opened up about her super-fit husband being the inspiration behind her newfound goal to get fit again. The star said that though she has a long way to go in her fitness journey, she is trying her best!
“My hubs is so fit, he inspires me each morning to work harder at my fitness goals. I’ve got such a long way to go but at least I’m trying. I grew a human in me in 2020, in 2021 need to get back into shape,” tweeted Zenande.
Fans praised the star for her self-discipline and dedication to her future fitness journey! However, some reminded Zenande that she should still be kind to be her post-preggos body.
Whatever you do please do not pressurise yourself with the snapped back culture. Take your time. Be kind to yourself and stay healthy. I hate the snapped back culture it puts too much pressures women especially those in the spotlight— Karabo 🐊 KBMags (@KaraboKbmags) January 2, 2021
You will get back to your shape dear if you put some effort and your mind to it.— Angela Maseko (@AngelaMaseko) January 2, 2021
Pluz you have Hubs as a supporter 😂😂it makes it easier
Yeah staying fit is hard especially if you still have a little human that you breastfeed as you cannot consume certain things but very soon you'll swing back into shape. Start small with minimal exercise for now it's make a difference trust me🤗😁💕— SosiboSlindy🌼🌼❤ (@SlindySosibo) January 2, 2021
That's the spirit and I believe you'll make it— #SlaapTigerxDJTiraxNaakmusiq (@BarbaraMofokeng) January 2, 2021