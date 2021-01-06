A heartbreak album? Fans react to Kim and Kanye 'in counselling' reports

After six years of marriage, Hollywood giants Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West are reportedly headed towards divorce, and fans are wilding out!

According to a Page Six report, the couple are currently in counselling but it seems they are on the road to splitsville.

The publication claimed that Kim has hired divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, the attorney working with producer Dr Dre on his split from Nicole Young.

2020 was a tumultuous year for the couple. A source told E! News last year that the couple were spending a lot of time apart but remained focus on their children.

"[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much,” added the insider. “She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is.”

The couple began dating back in 2012 and got married in 2014. Kim and Kanye have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

It didn't take too long for the internet to catch wind of the reported split. Though there were a barrage of bereaved Kimye stans, the memes came rolling in on time.

Some were in disbelief that Kim and Kanye would no longer be a power item. Check out their reactions below: