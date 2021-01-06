TshisaLIVE

Cassper on GBV: Cops are looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
06 January 2021 - 08:50
Cassper Nyovest says police should be more active in addressing gender-based violence.
Cassper Nyovest says police should be more active in addressing gender-based violence.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again slammed police for not doing enough to address the scourges of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking, claiming they are too focused on “looking for alcohol”.

The star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his shock at a post about a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing, asking when the war against women and children would end.

“Not this again. When is this going to stop? SA isn't safe for women and children,” he wrote.

He said police were too busy spending time enforcing the booze ban under lockdown level 3.

“Cops are all over looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused.”

Many of his followers agreed, while others called for patience and said police “can't be everywhere”.

Cassper was one of the most vocal celebs on the topic last year, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop talking and start acting against GBV.

“Mr President! The women and children in our communities are perishing at the hands of men! All we hear is 'we need to do better', but nothing is ever done. It is not getting better! When will this doing better begin?”

Cassper on amapiano hate: 'We gonna hear Drake do it soon & y’all gonna love it'

Cassper believes Drake is going to be on an amapiano wave soon!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

OPINION | We cannot keep glorifying silence in the fight against human trafficking

The impimpi culture, where you are treated worse than a criminal if you speak out when you see abuse, is not ubuntu. It is not “what good neighbours ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mihlali Ndamase says women need to stop hating each other amid GBV

"Wild that a woman can tweet like this considering how high the GBV, human trafficking and femicide stats are in this country," said Mihlali.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Ayanda Borotho talks self-love & slams patriarchy that oppresses women

"Isibaya as a world is a toxic masculine world. We can’t deny that, but the trends globally are changing, where women are taking the centre stage and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE
  3. From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X