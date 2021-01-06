TshisaLIVE

Da L.E.S lays dad to rest: 'I’m so grateful for my biggest fan becoming my guardian angel'

06 January 2021 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Da L.E.S says his father's funeral was a way to celebrate his life.
Image: via Instagram

Rapper Da L.E.S bid a final farewell to his dad on Tuesday, revealing he has gained a guardian angel.

Last week the rapper took to social media to share that his father, Leslie Jonathan Mampe Senior, had died but did not reveal the cause of his death. 

In a tweet, Da L.E.S said his dad's funeral was a way to celebrate his life, and he was grateful to have learnt invaluable life lessons from his father. 

“I’m so grateful for what I’ve learned and for my biggest fan becoming my guardian angel,” he wrote. 

Messages of condolences poured in for Da L.E.S and his family on social media. 

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took to the rapper's mentions and shared he knew Da L.E.S' father very well. 

Maps also sent his love and support to the rapper. 

Here are more industry mates who sent their love to the rapper: 

