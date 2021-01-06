TshisaLIVE

Prayers for Dr Dre after brain aneurysm puts star in ICU

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
06 January 2021 - 07:10
Dr Dre is reportedly in a stable and lucid condition after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Dr Dre is reportedly in a stable and lucid condition after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Prayers and well wishes have flooded social media amid reports that US hip-hop producer and businessman Andre “Dr Dre” Young is in ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to TMZ, Dre was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday and immediately taken to ICU. Doctors are unsure what caused the bleeding.

People US reported the star was stable and lucid on Tuesday.

The news sent shock waves across social media as close friends and fans filled timelines with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

In a statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, Dre said he was “doing great” and would be home soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!"

Dre topped the local Twitter trends list as SA fans joined Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Missy Elliot to wish him the best. 

WATCH | 'I didn't see myself surviving' - Mlamli Mangcala details Covid-19 battle in ICU

Fans pray for 'The Queen' star battling Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Criselda Kananda on living with HIV for 22 years: 'This year for the first time was the hardest'

"Please stop saying HIV/Aids simply because HIV is not Aids. We don’t say hypertension/stroke do we?"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sbahle Mpisane: My recovery has been the toughest journey of my life

It's been a long, hard journey for Sbahle.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE
  3. From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X