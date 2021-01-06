'Rest!'- Busiswa hits back at bikini haters

TshisaLIVE

Busiswa sends her haters packing with her spicy clap backs!
Singer-songwriter Busiswa has once again clapped back at her haters, telling them to "rest".

The Black is King star, who is no stranger to the heat and hate of Twitter, had to defend herself from body-shaming after she posted a photoset of herself chilling poolside in a bikini, with her face beat for the gods.

Though the SBWL hitmaker had some fans literally living, loving and craving, there were a couple of haters in the replies.

A troll came for the star's make-up, criticising her look. The tweep also felt the need to mention that she should wear sunscreen. However, Busiswa was in a no-nonsense mood and clapped back at the hate.

“Thank you preenseepal. I wore my sunscreen and my face beat and I swam. How was your day?” tweeted the star.

And the backlash didn't end there. Another of Busiswa's naysayers asked her why her outfit wasn't matching. The musician had the perfect response for the hater.

“Don’t asking, Rest,” tweeted Busiswa.

This isn't the first time the My Power star has had to defend herself from Twitter negativity.

In the past, Busiswa had to defend herself from a body-shaming. After posting photos of herself, a tweep thought it was appropriate to let the star know that they miss her “old body”.

Feeling that the tweep was out of line, the star decided to send them packing.

“Don’t stress yourself about my body, young man. No matter how tempted you are, don’t do that,” she replied.

