Yoghurt, Cassper & clapbacks: Here’s why Nota caught heat on Twitter

Rapper Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has come under fire for his remarks on fellow rapper Zoocci Coke Dope's looks.

The TL rabble-rouser has had his fair share of beef in the rap industry. From American Twitter schooling Nota on "Masters 101" to claiming that he should be credited for Nasty C rapping in Zulu, it seems like he's back in full force again this year.

The star came for Cherub hitmaker Zoocci's appearance. Taking to Instagram, Nota told Zooci to "wipe the yoghurt" off his face before he speaks to him.