Yoghurt, Cassper & clapbacks: Here’s why Nota caught heat on Twitter
Rapper Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi has come under fire for his remarks on fellow rapper Zoocci Coke Dope's looks.
The TL rabble-rouser has had his fair share of beef in the rap industry. From American Twitter schooling Nota on "Masters 101" to claiming that he should be credited for Nasty C rapping in Zulu, it seems like he's back in full force again this year.
The star came for Cherub hitmaker Zoocci's appearance. Taking to Instagram, Nota told Zoocci to "wipe the yoghurt" off his face before he speaks to him.
Zoocci, who has been candid about having vitiligo in the past, hit back. Taking to his Instagram stories, he said that Nota needs to focus on his career and stay out of his business.
“Yo bro manage your next act, keep talking that funny stuff on TV that get people going. Keep doing you bro, you getting lost on things you don’t know about. Play safe bro, don’t get too caught up.
"I am not from this play-play world of yours. You gotta know who is and who isn’t. You not playing safe bro, trust me,” wrote Zoocci.
And the backlash didn't end there. Nokuthula hitmaker and industry giant Cassper Nyovest called out Nota for his callous comments.
“Y'all created this monster. Disrespectful, delusional and disgusting. Y'all we tweeting 'Nota appreciation tweet' cause he throwing shade on the ones y'all hated in private. Look now. Sa hip hop. Your leaders. How can one stoop this low? This man is not OK upstairs, trust me,” tweeted Cassper.
Y'all created this monster. Disrespectful, delusional and disgusting. Y'all we tweeting "NOTA appreciation tweet" cause he throwing shade on the ones yall hated in private. Look now. Sa hip hop. Your leaders. How can one stoop this low ? This man is not okay upstairs, trust me. https://t.co/cQAUCpyLJE— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 5, 2021
The rest of the SA hip-hop fandom also came to Zoocci's defence and had some choice words for Nota. See their tweets here:
I don’t care what anyone says nota was out of line here https://t.co/Sumq7P9qb3— Shmeruda (@shmeruda) January 5, 2021
Nota doesn't care about dying tomorrow because of what he says. He speaks however he wants to anyone, I just find that disrespectful. We might speculate all we want as to why Kwesta parted ways with him but the truth is Kwesta is protecting his family https://t.co/W47YvoO0PO— P Scyn (@P_Scyn) January 5, 2021
😂 someone must beat up this Nota guy, he has taken it too far. https://t.co/VKxaTpI0O8— Spha (@2Tone_Zuesh) January 5, 2021
Not Nota making fun of Zoocci's physical appearance 😭😭— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) January 5, 2021
He is way out of line on this one😔 pic.twitter.com/9A1HT3oUqU
Violence is everywhere, no one is safe pic.twitter.com/vcvH1j7wcv— T.S 🇿🇦 (@tyrezembongwa) January 5, 2021
This Nota and Zoocci beef is childish and unnecessary.— AFRIKAN SHUKELA 🍫 (@IllSam_ZA) January 5, 2021