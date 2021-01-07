DBN Gogo catches heat for comments on SA being shut down, not just groove

Dakiwe hitmaker DBN Gogo has come under fire on Twitter for questioning why only grooves and the sale of alcohol have been shut down, instead of the entire country.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly soar, last week President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country on level 3 lockdown with stricter restrictions.

Since then, and as the number of infections increases daily, conversations around Covid have dominated social media.

DBN Gogo took to Twitter to question why groove had been shut down and not other social gatherings.

It all transpired after the Thokoza Café artist asked (in a now-deleted tweet) why couldn't the entire country be on pause and not just booze and the jol.

After a tweep was like "???", DBN Gogo explained that she was asking for a simple answer to her simple question.

“It’s a simple question. If social gatherings are the issue, why have they not all been closed? When groove and alcohol were shut. Why wasn’t it all shut?," asked DBN Gogo.