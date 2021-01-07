TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe: ‘Just because you didn't post the event, doesn't mean it didn't spread the virus’

07 January 2021 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Florence Masebe calls out South Africans who don't take the coronavirus seriously.
Veteran actress Florence Masebe has called out South Africans who don't adhere to Covid-19 restrictions until someone close to them is affected by the virus.  

The actress took to Twitter and shared her views on people who were blindly contributing to the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

She suggested that there were some people who fail to adhere to the restrictions even though they no longer post their gatherings on social media.

While all social gatherings were banned by the president last week, some people still think their 'small gatherings' were harmless.

However, Florence expressed that such gatherings were also as dangerous as large ones, highlighting how the virus spreads anywhere.

Mme Florence also shared a stern warning, asking what it would take for South Africans to take the virus seriously, for them to self-isolate and stay at home.

In June last year, the veteran actress slammed people who were living in oblivion as many others face the real dangers of Covid-19.

Florence expressed her concerns about people taking the dangers of Covid-19 too lightly when the statistics should be having the opposite effect on them.

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts on people who were living their best lives and partying during level three of the national lockdown.

People are dying, yet others are partying. We are going to see flames,” she wrote.

She said this after SA surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases back in June amid an ever-increasing death toll.

The award-winning actress expressed grave concern for those living like the virus would bypass them.

It's been hitting home all along. Now it's just scary. People we know are getting sick, not just testing positive. Others are still carrying on like there is no pandemic or that it doesn't apply to them.”

