‘I haven’t left my home in ages’ - Pearl Thusi gets ‘serious’ about Covid-19
As the cases of Covid-19 in SA continue to rise, actress Pearl Thusi is not taking any chances and has cancelled all gigs to stay home and protect herself from the virus.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA had recorded its highest number of deaths and new infections since the pandemic arrived on our shores in March last year.
A total of 844 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, along with 21,832 new cases.
Of the deaths, 452 were in the Eastern Cape alone, as a result of “data reconciliation” dating between May and November 2020.
It brings the total number of infections to 1,149,591. There have also been 31,368 Covid-19 related deaths.
Just hours before the announcement Pearl shared her fears about the virus with fans on social media.
“Covid-19 has me shook. Ordering things online. Haven’t left my house in ages. I wear a mask and the face shield. Only leave for emergencies. Stay safe guys,” she wrote.
She added that when a new strain of Covid was discovered in SA last month, she "realised it’s time to get serious” and cancelled all appearances to lock down at home.
She encouraged her followers to treat themselves when engaging with the sick or elderly.
“If you go back home to sickly or elderly people steam when you get back. I added camphor, eucalyptus and tea tree oil. Also added crushed ginger & garlic.”
During the first wave of infections in March last year, Pearl said she was grateful to be able to have space and resources to self-isolate safely.
“I realised how privileged I am during this lockdown. I refuse to be judgmental to those less fortunate and are under great discomfort during this time. I choose to realise how blessed I am to have space and luxuries to commit to it. Speak kindly of those who aren’t,” she wrote on Twitter.
She also asked for suggestions on how she could help those in need.