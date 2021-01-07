TshisaLIVE

Kamo Mphela hits back at 'shape-shifting face' comments

07 January 2021 - 08:00
Dancer Kamo Mphela hits back at her haters!
Image: Kamo Mphela/ Instagram

Dancing star Kamo Mphela responded to some of the cyberbullying she received after going viral on Twitter.

The hysteria began after the 20-year-old amapiano vocalist and dancer posted a selfie. The photo left the internet confused, with many accusing the star of “over-editing” her face to a point where she looks different in each shot of herself.

Some even asked if she has multiple faces!

Kamo went viral, topping the trending list. Many members of the Twitter streets weighed in on the situation. Check out their comments here:

However, Kamo took to her socials to respond to the haters with another selfie and a strongly-worded caption. The star said she will still be winning the game no matter how many tweeps try to drag her.

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” wrote Kamo.

Though the star is know for her killer moves and fire photosets, she has often had to fight against the grain to prove herself in the amapiano scene.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on how she's making waves across Mzansi, the star says that you have to stand out from the crowd to make a name for yourself. This includes busting a move in the township streets, something with which she is comfortable.

“If you are doing normal things people won't see you as different. Dancing in streets is something that happens in Soweto. That's where everything happens,” Kamo said.

