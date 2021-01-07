Kamo Mphela hits back at 'shape-shifting face' comments
Dancing star Kamo Mphela responded to some of the cyberbullying she received after going viral on Twitter.
The hysteria began after the 20-year-old amapiano vocalist and dancer posted a selfie. The photo left the internet confused, with many accusing the star of “over-editing” her face to a point where she looks different in each shot of herself.
Some even asked if she has multiple faces!
Kamo went viral, topping the trending list. Many members of the Twitter streets weighed in on the situation. Check out their comments here:
Kamo Mphela can Do several heists and still walk amongst us at this rate. https://t.co/t2vzQ1AWAx— #IntoYam OUT NOW (@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN) January 4, 2021
Kamo mphela .....she is amaningi ningi sumtyms she is chicken sumtyms she is beef sumtyms she is even cheese ngeke um confirme! pic.twitter.com/q311rkGDXm— uncle slick! (@obri_Matlala) January 4, 2021
Kamo Mphela tsotsi that one, today Rihanna tomorrow Cyril pic.twitter.com/I4oEeBot7u— Mr.BabyBoii (@MBabyboii) January 4, 2021
I made peace with the fact that I don’t know Kamo Mphela . https://t.co/eCvz0eBwgV— Strong Decisions➐ (@ItsKhutsoR) January 4, 2021
For all we know this could be Kamo Mphela. https://t.co/VGbmFtHaVc— YT: Mahlubi Stephen (@Mahlubi_Stephen) January 5, 2021
Guys are we sure Kamo Mphela is not a group name? pic.twitter.com/YZrCgmvU1X— You Broke Me First (@Kay_Jnr_03) January 5, 2021
However, Kamo took to her socials to respond to the haters with another selfie and a strongly-worded caption. The star said she will still be winning the game no matter how many tweeps try to drag her.
“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” wrote Kamo.
Drag me , sling shot me , cleanse your hearts because Im still about to fuck y’all up 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/M7PBc5svSX— Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) January 5, 2021
Though the star is know for her killer moves and fire photosets, she has often had to fight against the grain to prove herself in the amapiano scene.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on how she's making waves across Mzansi, the star says that you have to stand out from the crowd to make a name for yourself. This includes busting a move in the township streets, something with which she is comfortable.
“If you are doing normal things people won't see you as different. Dancing in streets is something that happens in Soweto. That's where everything happens,” Kamo said.