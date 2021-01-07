SA weighs in on The Weeknd’s 'botched plastic surgery'- and, honestly, it’s the best
“Black Twitter” remains undefeated and again stole the show on Wednesday after musician The Weeknd revealed his new look.
The star, who appeared last year with bandages over his face, had fans in a hot mess this week when he posted a snap on Instagram of himself looking like a victim of botched plastic surgery.
According to The Independent, the snap was of the star using face prosthetics for a new music video which dropped this week.
Of course, it didn't take long for fans in SA to get wind of the transformation, and soon the jokes were rolling in thick and fast.
The star was compared with everyone from Handsome Squidward to Annabelle and Lil Kim.
Many joked that it was the “weekday” look for the star, while one even asked if it was him or Trevor Noah in the snap.
Someone said : ✨'Weeknd special'✨ pic.twitter.com/B99lnMm61z— 𝔰𝔢𝔧𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔯 (@seejjjaaaalllll) January 6, 2021