SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family
International renowned DJ Black Coffee has taken time away from the grind to spend some quality time with his family.
The DJ, cleared his schedule to create wonderful memories with his family on a safari somewhere in Africa.
Feeling grateful for family during a time such as a global pandemic, Black Coffee took to Instagram and shared snaps and videos of how he and family were enjoying being in touch with nature and sightseeing some wild animals.
In one of the snaps he posted of men from his family, the award-winning DJ wrote, “My mother said a little prayer before our short left yesterday ... for our short trip as young men of the family to hang out, have good and uncomfortable conversations about who we are and what we are trying to be. To also align and reconnect with not just ourselves but mother Africa. I’m grateful for family and times like these.”
This is not the fist time Coffee has taken time away from his busy schedule to reflect on life.
Last year April, the DJ opened up about finding himself again during the national lockdown.
Coffee revealed that he was using the lockdown period to focus on the healing process after a rocky divorce from ex-wife Enhle Mbali and on being a father to his children.
During an Instagram LIVE Q & A with Scoop Makhathini on Soulistic Agency's handle, Coffee explained how he was devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak as he had to put his tours and gigs on hold. He, however, was grateful for the abrupt break.
“Last year, I was going through a divorce and I had to wake up and go and not deal with me. I couldn’t sit down and look at what was my contribution to my loss.
“It's really a blessing to be home and realise what I went through last year, I know I am a winner and I’m using this time to work on me. I am quarantining with my son. It is a blessing that I am spending time with him and now everything is real.”