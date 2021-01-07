SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family

International renowned DJ Black Coffee has taken time away from the grind to spend some quality time with his family.

The DJ, cleared his schedule to create wonderful memories with his family on a safari somewhere in Africa.

Feeling grateful for family during a time such as a global pandemic, Black Coffee took to Instagram and shared snaps and videos of how he and family were enjoying being in touch with nature and sightseeing some wild animals.

In one of the snaps he posted of men from his family, the award-winning DJ wrote, “My mother said a little prayer before our short left yesterday ... for our short trip as young men of the family to hang out, have good and uncomfortable conversations about who we are and what we are trying to be. To also align and reconnect with not just ourselves but mother Africa. I’m grateful for family and times like these.”