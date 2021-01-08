DJ Warras claps back hard at tweleb for calling him 'less intellectually gifted'

Radio personality DJ Warras hit back at a well-known Twitter user called Koshiek Karan after he threw shade at Warras for being one of the “less intellectually gifted okes” who “end up in politics or hosting radio shows”.

While he took Koshiek's response as an insult, Warras gave the tweleb a stern warning not to come at him, especially when they were unfamiliar with one another.

“Koshiek. U don’t know me. For the most part, I like a lot of what u post. What I don’t like — is when u insult people u don’t know,” Warras clapped back at Koshiek for coming at him sideways.

The Shady Lurker made it clear to Koshiek that he was not someone who would take such insults lying down.

“You get clever on Twitter with the right people. I'm not those people. I'll f**k u up in real life. Don't come get likes off me,” he said.