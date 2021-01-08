Halala! Somizi's cook book is a No 1 bestseller
Media personality and SA icon Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef has clinched the No 1 bestseller spot in SA.
According to an audit report by Nielsen of all SA book retailers, the self-taught chef's guide to culinary excellence has outsold books from renowned chefs, including Mogau Seshoene's The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen, food writer Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella and even world-renowned Jamie Oliver.
The book follows the success of Somgaga's show of the same title. The DSTV 1Magic hit features Somizi whipping up his best meals and dining with some of Mzansi's top celebs.
In a press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Somizi expressed pride over the achievement.
"When putting this cook book together, I wanted to create something truly authentic for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add 'pizzazz' to everyday meals"
He also took to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting his dreams.
"God is good all the time. Thanks to all of u," wrote Somizi.
God is good all the time....thanks to all of u pic.twitter.com/1sfh2EDN02— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 8, 2021
Love from across the nation poured in for the actor-cum-chef.
Here are some of the responses from supportive fans, with some even showing off their own copies of the recipe book:
Congratulations Som som your book derseves its own place in Africa .African book shelves pic.twitter.com/NG0GreRrzX— Zimbabweanlivesmatter (@ValeTaurai) January 8, 2021
.....Akere Angel Mary up in heaven 😇🤍 over and above the fact that anything you just touch nje turns to gold 💰.Congratulations my friendo! (@somizi) 🥂🎉👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/5zPXfI5amp— Ndo 🔥 Fire 🇿🇦 (@ndomaleho) January 7, 2021
"Somizi hits number 1..."— #ProudlySouthAfrican (@zibuse) January 8, 2021
"...with Jamie Oliver coming in second"
"...with Jamie Oliver coming in second"
"...with Jamie Oliver coming in second"
"...with Jamie Oliver coming in second" @PhilMphela@somizi https://t.co/zejQbhEO9C
Congrats fam🎉🎉 Still waiting for my book to be signed but I'm feasting already💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/dW5w33DZSy— A Precious Pearl (@P4Hlase) January 8, 2021
Congratulations @somizi You are the best , your book is everything !! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x6tCzUUiZV— Proudly Xhosa (@LukhanyoKwenene) January 8, 2021
Because we love and support our own congrats @somizi its the Angry Rice for me❤️❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/V8SwuWIy6i— MbueMK (@MbueMK) January 8, 2021
This isn't the first time Somgaga's cook book has made headlines. Last year, after its highly-anticipated release, fans were in stitches after former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane signed the book and returned it to Somizi.
“To my brother Somizi, well done. Onwards and upwards,” read the message from Duduzane.