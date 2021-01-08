TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana on losing her father: 'I need time to process'

08 January 2021 - 14:00
Simphiwe Dana let fans know that she needs some time away from the limelight to mourn the loss of her father.
Simphiwe Dana let fans know that she needs some time away from the limelight to mourn the loss of her father.
Image: Supplied

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has been left heartbroken by the death of her father.

It seems like the tumultuous ride that was 2020 has overlapped into the early days of 2021. 

As Covid-19 cases continue to soar at an alarming rate, people losing loved ones to the coronavirus, and in some cases to other causes, have been making headlines daily. 

Taking to Twitter, Simphiwe announced that she lost her father in the early hours of the morning and needs time to process the significant loss. 

Love and light poured in from Mzansi for the star in her time of need. Many wished her all the best on her healing journey and shared their own stories of loss during an already nightmare-ish 2021.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane sent the Dana family his deepest condolences: "I am so sorry for your loss and deepest condolences to your family. May his soul Rest In Peace," tweeted Mmusi. 

Check out the responses here:

It seems like the dark cloud that is the pandemic is still hanging over the head of the Ndiredi hitmaker. In 2020, the star shared with her fans and followers that her mother had tested positive for Covid-19. 

The musician said her mother is a retired nurse who returned to work. She said even though her mother has diabetes, she was hopeful she would make a full and speedy recovery. 

“My mom has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She is a retired nurse who went back to work for an old age home because nursing to her is a calling. She is recovering at home and seems to be OK. She has diabetes. Still, I have faith she will pull through,” Simphiwe said.

