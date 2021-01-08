Simphiwe Dana on losing her father: 'I need time to process'

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has been left heartbroken by the death of her father.

It seems like the tumultuous ride that was 2020 has overlapped into the early days of 2021.

As Covid-19 cases continue to soar at an alarming rate, people losing loved ones to the coronavirus, and in some cases to other causes, have been making headlines daily.

Taking to Twitter, Simphiwe announced that she lost her father in the early hours of the morning and needs time to process the significant loss.