TshisaLIVE

Tweeps hit back at Ntsiki Mazwai not finding light-skinned men attractive

08 January 2021 - 10:00
Ntsiki Mazwai caught heat from tweeps after she said light-skinned men don't do it for her.
Ntsiki Mazwai caught heat from tweeps after she said light-skinned men don't do it for her.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

SA poet Ntsiki Mazwai has ruffled more than a few feathers for her comments about not finding  "yellow-bone men attractive".

The outspoken star often takes to Twitter with her opinions, regardless of the consequences.

Ntsiki has in the past been candid on the TL about her non-attraction to light skin. This has often brought the heat of the trolls, and recently was no different for the controversial public figure.

This week, the star took to Twitter in a mini-rant about she feels about "yellow-bone" or men with light skin.

“I don't find yellow men attractive,” Ntsiki said.

She went on to detail her preferences and thoughts. The star made it perfectly clear she wouldn't have certain kinds of *cough* relations with men who are light-skinned.

Ntsiki's comments landed her in hot water, especially with the men she was criticising. Many men came to their defence with clap backs and snappy replies.

Some users found her comments divisive, prompting a discussion on colourism.

“How have we normalised the discrimination and segmentation of ourselves? There's always a category that makes a black person less: Race, tribalism, gender, skin tone, body size, hair preference, how we speak English or our mother tongue,” wrote one tweep.

See their responses here:

Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment

'Maybe, Nstiki is right and few black people understand business so they not ready for these chats'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

EFF's Sixo Gcilishe drags Nstiki Mazwai for comments on party's women

EFF's Sixo Gcilishe drags Ntsiki Mazwai for filth.
Politics
1 year ago

Mazwai unapologetic over 'panty' comments, says ANC is patriarchal

Two days after her tweets on how women in the ANC and its affiliate organisations have been reduced to 'panties' went viral - Nstiki Mazwai remains ...
Politics
5 years ago

Most read

  1. 'Rest!'- Busiswa hits back at bikini haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  3. Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X