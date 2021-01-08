Tweeps hit back at Ntsiki Mazwai not finding light-skinned men attractive
SA poet Ntsiki Mazwai has ruffled more than a few feathers for her comments about not finding "yellow-bone men attractive".
The outspoken star often takes to Twitter with her opinions, regardless of the consequences.
Ntsiki has in the past been candid on the TL about her non-attraction to light skin. This has often brought the heat of the trolls, and recently was no different for the controversial public figure.
This week, the star took to Twitter in a mini-rant about she feels about "yellow-bone" or men with light skin.
“I don't find yellow men attractive,” Ntsiki said.
She went on to detail her preferences and thoughts. The star made it perfectly clear she wouldn't have certain kinds of *cough* relations with men who are light-skinned.
Ntsiki's comments landed her in hot water, especially with the men she was criticising. Many men came to their defence with clap backs and snappy replies.
Some users found her comments divisive, prompting a discussion on colourism.
“How have we normalised the discrimination and segmentation of ourselves? There's always a category that makes a black person less: Race, tribalism, gender, skin tone, body size, hair preference, how we speak English or our mother tongue,” wrote one tweep.
See their responses here:
We don't find you attractive even lookable for that matter pic.twitter.com/5hOqSjZYSN— Lvngani 🇿🇦🇧🇳 (@Muslim_Pulisic) January 5, 2021
But u're a bit yellow urself. What's with colourism? I don't give a damn what shade of black a lady is personally.Whether she is as black as the Ace of Spades or Albino, I tap that.— Kg (@K_tothe_G) January 5, 2021
Good for you, the fact yekutsi siyajola kusho kona sima type alabanye out there pic.twitter.com/8ODkcqr1OJ— 🇸🇿🇿🇦MSWATILOMNYAMA 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@gama_lakhe) January 5, 2021
How have we normalized the discrimination & segmentation of ourselves.There`s always a category that makes a black person less.Race,tribalism,gender,skin tone, body size,hair preference,how we speak English or our mother tongue.— Shut Up Steenhuisen (@Minanje) January 5, 2021
Nathi we don't find you attractive!!! pic.twitter.com/NIrBpAIPJz— MATWETWE 🇿🇦🤓 (@GottBongani) January 5, 2021
Someone said "the yellow colour is more feminine", my question is does this also apply to women? Does this mean dark women are more masculine and therefore unattractive? https://t.co/qJAVPdK2cY— Mhlobo (@sukude_sihlobo) January 6, 2021
It's okay, We're out of your League Anyway pic.twitter.com/eDr3aOeLfe— 💯% Pure Xhosa (@Mr_Sivile) January 5, 2021