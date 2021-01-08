'White privilege' and expensive couches: Inside Siv Ngesi & Sentletse’s spicy Twitter exchange

Actor Siv Ngesi and furniture businessman Sentletse Diakanyo had the TL hot this week after they traded verbal blows on Twitter.

It all started when Siv weighed in on protesters supporting President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, four people died in the violence. It reported a woman was shot dead by police and three others died of “medical emergencies”.

Lawmakers were meeting inside the building to formally certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump in last year's presidential election, a result disputed by Trump and his supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Siv wrote: “If you don’t believe in white privilege after what you just saw in America, you can f**k off!”

His comments drew sharp debate.

Sentletse responded: “People like Siv can’t complain about white privilege. Their nasal twang gives them at least 10% white privilege.”