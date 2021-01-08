TshisaLIVE

'White privilege' and expensive couches: Inside Siv Ngesi & Sentletse’s spicy Twitter exchange

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
08 January 2021 - 13:00
Siv Ngesi hit back at Sentletse Diakanyo's insult.
Siv Ngesi hit back at Sentletse Diakanyo's insult.
Image: Siv Ngesi/ Instagram

Actor Siv Ngesi and furniture businessman Sentletse Diakanyo had the TL hot this week after they traded verbal blows on Twitter.

It all started when Siv weighed in on protesters supporting President Donald Trump  storming the US Capitol on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, four people died in the violence. It reported a woman was shot dead by police and three others died of “medical emergencies”.

Lawmakers were meeting inside the building to formally certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump in last year's presidential election, a result disputed by Trump and his supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Siv wrote: “If you don’t believe in white privilege after what you just saw in America, you can f**k off!”

His comments drew sharp debate.

Sentletse responded: “People like Siv can’t complain about white privilege. Their nasal twang gives them at least 10% white privilege.”

Siv hit back, saying Sentletse was upset because he wouldn't buy his furniture.

“You’re upset because I didn’t get one of your overpriced couches,” Siv said, finishing his clap back with a swear word aimed at the businessman.

He also hit back at claims he would scare away his “white sponsors” with his comments.

“Then they weren’t made for me! They can f**k off themselves!” he said.

Siv Ngesi in pole position as he re-evaluates masculinity

Sorry SA, Siv Ngesi isn't our next Magic Mike or Chippendales recruit. This week the actor and comedian took up pole-dancing lessons, leading many to ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

16 Days of Activism: Siv Ngesi joins calls for sex offenders list to be made public

Siv Ngesi has called for the national register for sex offenders to be made available
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Siv Ngesi: SA celebs tweet more about US elections than SA political issues

Local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi shades SA celebs for showing more interest in the US elections than in SA politics.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Rest!'- Busiswa hits back at bikini haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family TshisaLIVE
  4. Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X