TshisaLIVE

Zola Hashatsi talks about surviving Covid-19 twice

08 January 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Zola Hashatsi is glad to be Covid-19 free after testing positive twice.
Actor Zola Hashatsi is glad to be Covid-19 free after testing positive twice.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

Actor and TV presenter Zola Hashatsi has opened up about how surviving Covid-19 twice was an eye-opening experience for him.

Now breathing yet another sigh of relief after conquering the deadly virus, the actor shared details with seasoned broadcaster Unathi Nkayi on Kaya FM about his experience with the virus after testing positive in July and then again in December last year.

“When it first hit me, I never thought that it could hit me ... I was like 'how' and you spend the first few seconds crying ...

“We are living on borrowed time, so you start to appreciate the little things,” he emotionally said.

Zola added that after he fought off the virus, he realised the importance of valuing life, as a close friend of his who tested positive at the same time as he did had passed away.

And as the second wave hit SA, Zola tested positive again in December, saying the second time around was more severe.

“The symptoms were different the second time around. I couldn't eat for four days and I couldn't drive.”

In July, the actor took to social media to announce that after having undergone a test a few days before, his results had come back positive for the virus and he was taking the necessary steps to heal and protect others around him.

Dear friends, family and colleagues please note my results for Covid-19 have come back positive. I will be taking necessary steps in keeping well and protecting others. Please go and have a test should you not feel 100%," Zola advised.

READ MORE

Actor Zola Hashatsi tests positive for Covid-19

Zola adds to the list of Mzansi celebs such as Brian Temba and Rosie Motene who also recently shared that they had tested positive for Covid.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Prince Kaybee challenges young boys to change: Toxic masculinity is a virus

Kaybee says men need to start dealing with the man in the mirror
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

As actors return to set, Florence Masebe wants answers on how they will be kept safe

Meanwhile Zola Hashatsi has called for a shutdown of entertainment industry amid Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Entertainment industry 'stopped being about talent long ago' says Zola Hashatsi

Taking to Instagram, the actor said he was finding it hard to fall asleep as he couldn't stop thinking about V-Mash.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Rest!'- Busiswa hits back at bikini haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  3. Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X