Zola Hashatsi talks about surviving Covid-19 twice

Actor and TV presenter Zola Hashatsi has opened up about how surviving Covid-19 twice was an eye-opening experience for him.

Now breathing yet another sigh of relief after conquering the deadly virus, the actor shared details with seasoned broadcaster Unathi Nkayi on Kaya FM about his experience with the virus after testing positive in July and then again in December last year.

“When it first hit me, I never thought that it could hit me ... I was like 'how' and you spend the first few seconds crying ...

“We are living on borrowed time, so you start to appreciate the little things,” he emotionally said.

Zola added that after he fought off the virus, he realised the importance of valuing life, as a close friend of his who tested positive at the same time as he did had passed away.

And as the second wave hit SA, Zola tested positive again in December, saying the second time around was more severe.

“The symptoms were different the second time around. I couldn't eat for four days and I couldn't drive.”