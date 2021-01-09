'I'm hurting' — Amanda du Pont mourns the loss of her fur baby Dior

Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont is nursing a broken heart after the recent death of her dog named Dior.

Many who have fur babies will know the pain of losing one, and Amanda was candid about her struggles in an Instagram post remembering Dior.

“RIP to my baby Dior. We lost her last night. I am broken and have been crying all night,” Amanda said.

She said her dog had back pain and was taken to the vet for treatment, but later died.

Amanda reflected on how Dior would always be excited to see her and admitted she was “no stranger to the soft life”.

“She was the purest soul, tap dancing and picking up a toy in her mouth every time I walk in the door. Slept by my feet always! Loved to be carried like a baby and was no stranger to the soft life.”

The actress said Dior's death came in the same year she had lost her grandmother, leaving her “hurting”.

“We don’t deserve the love and joy dogs bring into our lives. She loved anyone and everyone. RIP my baby Dior. Like Pop Smoke, you left us on a high like a legend!

“Last year was very tough, I lost my gran and my pup. I’m hurting.”