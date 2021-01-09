TshisaLIVE

'I'm hurting' — Amanda du Pont mourns the loss of her fur baby Dior

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 January 2021 - 08:00

`

Amanda du Pont was left hearbroken at her loss.
Amanda du Pont was left hearbroken at her loss.
Image: Instagram/Amanda du-Pont

Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont is nursing a broken heart after the recent death of her dog named Dior.

Many who have fur babies will know the pain of losing one, and Amanda was candid about her struggles in an Instagram post remembering Dior.

“RIP to my baby Dior. We lost her last night. I am broken and have been crying all night,” Amanda said.

She said her dog had back pain and was taken to the vet for treatment, but later died.

Amanda reflected on how Dior would always be excited to see her and admitted she was “no stranger to the soft life”.

“She was the purest soul, tap dancing and picking up a toy in her mouth every time I walk in the door. Slept by my feet always! Loved to be carried like a baby and was no stranger to the soft life.”

The actress said Dior's death came in the same year she had lost her grandmother, leaving her “hurting”.

“We don’t deserve the love and joy dogs bring into our lives. She loved anyone and everyone. RIP my baby Dior. Like Pop Smoke, you left us on a high like a legend!

“Last year was very tough, I lost my gran and my pup. I’m hurting.”

Amanda du Pont reveals she’s a married woman

Last time we checked, actress Amanda du Pont was engaged but BAM, sis comes out and reveals she's a whole married woman!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Amanda du-Pont dragged for ‘tone deaf’ post about flying to Turkey amid coronavirus

'Jwale Amanda du-Pont o etsa jwang kanne she’s decided to go Turkey?' one tweep asked
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

In SNAPS | Amanda du Pont is giving us travel goals

The travel bug is sinking its teeth into us, and we can only blame it on media personality Amanda du Pont who continually shares travel snaps on her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family TshisaLIVE
  2. Kamo Mphela hits back at 'shape-shifting face' comments TshisaLIVE
  3. SA weighs in on The Weeknd’s 'botched plastic surgery'- and, honestly, it’s the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Rest!'- Busiswa hits back at bikini haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X