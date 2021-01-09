LOL! Donald says 2021 will be his year: 'Not even lockdown level 5 can get me down'
While it might be a trap to declare 2021 your year after the train wreck that 2020 was for so many, musician Donald believes that nothing will get him down this year, even a hard lockdown.
The star, who caught Mzansi's attention several years ago with his signature red mic, wants to make an impact again this year and took to Twitter to share his intentions.
“Not even lockdown level 5 can get me down this year. I’m f***ing sh*t up this year. Watch me please,” he wrote.
Not even Lockdown level 5 can get me down this year, I’m fucking shit up this year. WATCH ME PLEASE 😅— DONITO (@DonaldInDenial) January 3, 2021
Donald may want to be careful what he wishes for after the hard lockdown introduced in March last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus saw all venues and concerts shut down for several months.
He later acknowledged that the pandemic may leave many in the industry without a job in 2021 but he urged them to “continue creating”.
“Dear musician. I know you don’t know if you still have a job for this year due to Covid and I’m sorry but I urge you to continue creating. It will all make sense in the end. Put it all in the music without thinking too much about business, it’s gonna be fine.”
The pandemic and lockdown left many artists struggling to make ends meet, but Donald told GQ that it has so far not affected him negatively.
“Instead it has forced me to be even more creative, try new things and explore new ideas I wouldn’t have normally entertained,” he explained.
He spent his time in lockdown putting together a heartwarming rendition of the national anthem and launching a talent show to find new musicians.
“I decided I will give young up-and-coming talent an opportunity and a platform to show what they could do. It was a way of giving them some recognition on my timeline because I know I already have a big following. I knew that it would do a lot for a new talent who is hungry for that recognition,” he told the SABC.