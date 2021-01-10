TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on delays building his private studio

10 January 2021 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest talks about building his own studio.
Cassper Nyovest talks about building his own studio.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed things weren't going according to plan with his private studio, and that he had so far pent almost R500,000 on the building process. 

In a conversation with a fan, Cassper expressed how difficult he was finding it to execute his plans to construct his own studio. 

The Baby Girl hitmaker shared that the progress on his studio was the "saddest part" of his life as he's now spent so much money on the project. 

"Paid a dude 120k for sound-proofing that didn't work. Had to break the sh*t down again and get another guy to start from scratch, from a floating floor to a room in a room.

"Another 275k just on sound-proofing. I still need to do the acoustics. Stress!"

In 2019 Cassper took to social media to report that he was “scammed” and left in a difficult situation after his contractor ran off with his money.

“The architect is making a plan to finish the studio while I pursue the money the other dude ran off with. Ai but people are lit,” he said.

The rapper had to put the project on hold several months earlier after running into financial difficulty.

However, in March last year, he gave fans a glimpse of how his studio was looking.

He called it his proudest moment as CEO of a record label and entertainment company.

“Family Tree Studios being built. My proudest moment as a CEO so far. Such an important milestone for us. Can't wait to make hits here,” he wrote.

Cassper on GBV: Cops are looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused

"Not this again. When is this going to stop?"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As national Covid-19 command council meets today, will SA move back to level 5?

Will the national coronavirus command council resolve to move SA back to level 5?
News
4 days ago

Timeline: AKA finds love after confirming split from DJ Zinhle

"Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old my broer. Trust me," AKA joked.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper on amapiano hate: 'We gonna hear Drake do it soon & y’all gonna love it'

Cassper believes Drake is going to be on an amapiano wave soon!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family TshisaLIVE
  2. Kamo Mphela hits back at 'shape-shifting face' comments TshisaLIVE
  3. Demi-Leigh Tebow gifted a keepsake of her 2017 Miss Universe crown TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Singer Nomcebo Zikode chats it up with soccer star Didier Drogba TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X