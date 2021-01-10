Cassper Nyovest on delays building his private studio

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed things weren't going according to plan with his private studio, and that he had so far pent almost R500,000 on the building process.

In a conversation with a fan, Cassper expressed how difficult he was finding it to execute his plans to construct his own studio.

The Baby Girl hitmaker shared that the progress on his studio was the "saddest part" of his life as he's now spent so much money on the project.

"Paid a dude 120k for sound-proofing that didn't work. Had to break the sh*t down again and get another guy to start from scratch, from a floating floor to a room in a room.

"Another 275k just on sound-proofing. I still need to do the acoustics. Stress!"