Cassper Nyovest on delays building his private studio
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed things weren't going according to plan with his private studio, and that he had so far pent almost R500,000 on the building process.
In a conversation with a fan, Cassper expressed how difficult he was finding it to execute his plans to construct his own studio.
The Baby Girl hitmaker shared that the progress on his studio was the "saddest part" of his life as he's now spent so much money on the project.
"Paid a dude 120k for sound-proofing that didn't work. Had to break the sh*t down again and get another guy to start from scratch, from a floating floor to a room in a room.
"Another 275k just on sound-proofing. I still need to do the acoustics. Stress!"
Dawg. The saddest part of my life. Paid dude 120k for Sound proofing that didn't work. Had 2 break the shit down again & get another guy 2 start from scratch from a floating floor to a room in a room. Another 275k just on Sound proofing. I still need to do the accoustics. Stress! https://t.co/nyNdlC1FrF— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 5, 2021
In 2019 Cassper took to social media to report that he was “scammed” and left in a difficult situation after his contractor ran off with his money.
“The architect is making a plan to finish the studio while I pursue the money the other dude ran off with. Ai but people are lit,” he said.
The rapper had to put the project on hold several months earlier after running into financial difficulty.
However, in March last year, he gave fans a glimpse of how his studio was looking.
He called it his proudest moment as CEO of a record label and entertainment company.
“Family Tree Studios being built. My proudest moment as a CEO so far. Such an important milestone for us. Can't wait to make hits here,” he wrote.