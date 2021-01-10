Lerato Kganyago makes headway in getting more sanitary pads to school girls
Radio host and DJ Lerato Kganyago has been making waves in her effort to help female pupils across SA have access to sanitary pads.
The Metro FM host has kicked off her 2021 with a beacon of hope with her beauty label Flutter by LKG. The company aims to empower women across SA and eradicate “period poverty”.
Taking to Instagram, the star let her fans know that she is back to the grind and ready to deliver with that LKG class!
The media personality also showed us that even though we are only a few days into the new year, this hasn't stopped her from assisting girls across SA to have access to sanitary products.
Posting snaps of her work on Twitter, the star said that the aim is to end the devastation that a lack of access to pads has had on people who menstruate.
“Millions can’t afford to maintain menstrual health. We’re fortunate to be able to play a role in the eradication of period poverty in SA, one home at a time,” tweeted Lerato.
All I’m living for right now!! Ending Period Poverty one day at a time!! #FlutterbyLKGSanitaryPads pic.twitter.com/wAZ70dbjuL— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 4, 2021
Every day about 300 million women and girls around the world menstruate. Millions can’t afford to maintain menstrual health. We’re fortunate to be able to play a role in the eradication of period poverty in South Africa, one home at a time. #PeriodPoverty #FlutterByLKG pic.twitter.com/LZgV4pV0xT— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 4, 2021
The star is passionate about her cause. Last year, Lerato called out people who have the platforms to speak out against the injustice of period poverty but don't do it since it doesn't fit their “aesthetics”.
“Sanitary pads don’t get you drunk or high, aren’t glamorous or fit into the aesthetics on your page, that’s why some of you think what we do is a joke. But, for millions of South Africans, it’s not — period poverty is something which many struggle with as part of their lives!
“And yet is it something so easy to fix,” wrote Lerato.