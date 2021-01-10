Lerato Kganyago makes headway in getting more sanitary pads to school girls

Radio host and DJ Lerato Kganyago has been making waves in her effort to help female pupils across SA have access to sanitary pads.

The Metro FM host has kicked off her 2021 with a beacon of hope with her beauty label Flutter by LKG. The company aims to empower women across SA and eradicate “period poverty”.

Taking to Instagram, the star let her fans know that she is back to the grind and ready to deliver with that LKG class!