WATCH | Inside Natasha Thahane's Cape Town vacay

Blood and Water star Natasha Thahane took a mini-vacay in the Mother City, where she's been living that soft life!

In a compilation of all her best moments, Natasha took us from the airport to her gorgeous pad overlooking the ocean. She also partied it up with her besties on a yacht serving major summer vibes!

The champagne, hors d'oeuvres and good times seemed to be overflowing for the actress and her crew. Natasha reminded fans to sit back, relax and enjoy whatever's left of the festive season.

Overall, Natasha had a 10/10, top-class holiday in the Mother City!

