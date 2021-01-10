WATCH | Inside Natasha Thahane's Cape Town vacay
Blood and Water star Natasha Thahane took a mini-vacay in the Mother City, where she's been living that soft life!
In a compilation of all her best moments, Natasha took us from the airport to her gorgeous pad overlooking the ocean. She also partied it up with her besties on a yacht serving major summer vibes!
The champagne, hors d'oeuvres and good times seemed to be overflowing for the actress and her crew. Natasha reminded fans to sit back, relax and enjoy whatever's left of the festive season.
Overall, Natasha had a 10/10, top-class holiday in the Mother City!
Watch here:
Fans praised the star for living her best life and giving us a guide on how to live a luxe life too!
Here are some responses from across the internet:
If you have not started following Natasha by now, you are missing out we've been entertained, inspired and etc,,,,,, much respect for you boss lady 🙏— aubrey (@aubrey80457984) January 3, 2021
🥺❤️You worked hard to be were you are now, you deserve it all!— Lungile.Khumalo (@Lungile89636757) January 3, 2021
Her vacation in Cape Town isn't the only thing that had tongues wagging about the star's Christmas season.
Natasha had more than custard, jelly and choice assorted biscuits to look forward to.
Tweeps were in awe and envy after Natasha let her followers know her dad bought her and her sister clothes. The news warmed the hearts of fans and friends alike.