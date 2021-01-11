TshisaLIVE

Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 January 2021 - 08:21
Gospel star Israel Linda Mosehla has died at the age of 50, his wife Millicent Mosehla confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.

Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. 

“Yes, Israel has passed on,” Millicent said, adding that a family spokesperson would be appointed to share more details.

The Soweto-born gospel artist came from a family of worshippers, as both his parents were preachers and musicians. The family released three albums with Gallo in the 80s. 

Israel, together with his brother Isaiah Mosehla and two friends — Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde formed a dynamic gospel group called G. Effect, before he ventured into a successful solo career in gospel music and ministry.

Gospel stars such as Lebo Sekgobela and Bucy Radebe, as well as radio personality Twasa, joined hundreds of other fans to offer their condolences on various social media platforms.

Here are some of the tweets below:

