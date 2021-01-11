Kayise Ngqula opens up about staying emotionally strong

Although TV presenter and actress Kayise Ngqula has tried her best to keep a positive mindset by staying strong emotionally, she has revealed the deaths in her family have led to her anxiety shooting off the roof.

The TV presenter, who is still mourning the death of her husband Farai Sibanda in a car accident in 2019, has lifted the lid on battling to cope with the news of the death of her loved ones.

Although she does well on some days by staying and keeping positive, she revealed January 7 was not one of those days. She said hearing of the deaths pulled her back into the “dark place” in which she ound herself when she lost her husband.

“Today has been one of those emotionally tough ones. My anxiety is properly shot. I’ve done all I can in the past few months to work on feeding my mind with all the positivity I can (and I intend to continue) but today was hard,” she said.

Kayise said what sent her anxiety levels high was hearing of her loved ones succumbing to the coronavirus.

“From being worried about a loved [one] who is fighting the virus to hearing the news of the loss of a loved one of someone I cared about, it is dark but we will find light again.

“My only wish is that once we do, we never allow anything to ever take away the joy of knowing that we overcame. Goodnight. Stay blessed. Keep safe.”