Linda Mtoba helps two young girls being 'harassed in public' by an older man
The River star Linda Mtoba took to Twitter to detail a harrowing incident that led to her coming to the rescue of two young girls in need.
In a thread, the star detailed what transpired when she was having a ladies' day out with her mom and daughter Bean.
The actress said the fam was out having a meal when two girls at a table across from them had an older stranger join them. According to Linda, the man also moved the girls' possessions.
“I could immediately see how uncomfortable they became,” she wrote.
She also went on to explain “the look” she got from the girls — that look that women give each other when they are uncomfortable, particularly in the presence of a man.
“Now a part of me said 'mind ya business', what if they’re OK? I made eye contact with one of them who was facing me & she gave me 'the look'. As women we ALL know the 'look' ... That “get me away from this man that I don’t know and I’m uncomfortable look,” tweeted Linda.
The star said she swooped in to the rescue by calling the girls over, as if she knew them, to join her family over at their table. Linda even had to pretend to know their parents to diffuse the situation.
She said the man eventually laid off and left the girls alone.
The actress also shared her thoughts on how women continue to feel unsafe in a world that doesn't protect them.
“The whole time I’m thinking does this old a** man not see that these are kids. Is no-one else seeing this!? I have a daughter who is gonna get harassed by men like I was, like my mother and her mother before her. There's also an element of fear and I'm sure they felt it too. I had it, what if this man gets aggressive and tells me to mind my business? Who will actually help us? Siyanisaba madoda,” tweeted Linda.
Check out the thread for yourself:
Today when I was out with my mom & Bean 2 beautiful young girls sat across us.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) January 9, 2021
Later on an OLD ASS MAN NOMKHABA approached their table proceeded to move their belongings so he could sit uninvited.
I could immediately see how uncomfortable they became,
Now a part of me said “mind ya business” what if they’re ok.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) January 9, 2021
I made eye contact with one of them who was facing me & she gave me “the look”
As woman we ALL know the “look”
That “get me away from this man that I don’t know & I’m uncomfortable look.”
I paused then proceeded to shout, omw I didn’t see you guys when did you arrive. They both turn and start getting their bags, I ask them to join us. I even asked about their parents loudly😂— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) January 9, 2021
They left loyababa onomkhaba at the table. Eventually he left.
The whole time I’m thinking does this old ass man not see that these are kids. Is no one else seeing this!? I have a daughter who is gonna get harassed by men like I was, like my mother & her mother before her.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) January 9, 2021
There also an element of fear & im sure they felt it too. I had it, what if this man gets aggressive and tells me to mind my business. Who will actually help us?— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) January 9, 2021
Siyanisaba madoda.
Linda's fans praised the star for doing her part to protect young girls from the dangers of society. Many took to her replies with their thoughts and comments on the incident.
See them here:
Eish Linda, I am thinking what protocols restaurants should put to identify such situations? Ask female guests if they are expecting more people and keep an eye on extras . 🤷🏽♀️thank you for doing your part❤️— Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo (@LindaNcubeNkomo) January 10, 2021
Honestly I'm glad you were there because wow, ladies chilling seems to make some men feel entitled to their attention https://t.co/EdOldn2yOz— NwaNyiko (@Always_Khanyisa) January 10, 2021
I love eating out alone sometimes but each time I am always interrupted because some guy thinks I need company🥴. I appreciate the gesture but 9/10 if a person is out alone, they genuinely want to be alone— Zekhethelo (@Zekhethelo011) January 10, 2021
I work at a mall and I can't tell you how common that is every women should have pepper spray or 2.2 in their bag its sad that I have to say this but self defense is a necessity in sata frika— Msunu Ka Jan Van Riebeek (@KaMsunu) January 9, 2021
It's a paralyzing realty for [us] women that just sickens me at the mere thought of going out by oneself to enjoy one's own company to find the liver & entitlement that some men have to see it fit to invade people's privacies/spaces thinking they are needed without question😒 https://t.co/CIJ7IHGEwP— kopano moraka (@toya_kopano) January 11, 2021
Well done Linda. Your instincts were on point! Take care❤❤❤— Jackie Rantsho (@JackieRantsho) January 10, 2021
Sickening. I fear for my daughters. You did well to intervene Linda🙌🏿.— Mr L&M. (@OscarMagud) January 9, 2021