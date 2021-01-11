Linda Mtoba helps two young girls being 'harassed in public' by an older man

The River star Linda Mtoba took to Twitter to detail a harrowing incident that led to her coming to the rescue of two young girls in need.

In a thread, the star detailed what transpired when she was having a ladies' day out with her mom and daughter Bean.

The actress said the fam was out having a meal when two girls at a table across from them had an older stranger join them. According to Linda, the man also moved the girls' possessions.

“I could immediately see how uncomfortable they became,” she wrote.

She also went on to explain “the look” she got from the girls — that look that women give each other when they are uncomfortable, particularly in the presence of a man.

“Now a part of me said 'mind ya business', what if they’re OK? I made eye contact with one of them who was facing me & she gave me 'the look'. As women we ALL know the 'look' ... That “get me away from this man that I don’t know and I’m uncomfortable look,” tweeted Linda.

The star said she swooped in to the rescue by calling the girls over, as if she knew them, to join her family over at their table. Linda even had to pretend to know their parents to diffuse the situation.

She said the man eventually laid off and left the girls alone.

The actress also shared her thoughts on how women continue to feel unsafe in a world that doesn't protect them.

“The whole time I’m thinking does this old a** man not see that these are kids. Is no-one else seeing this!? I have a daughter who is gonna get harassed by men like I was, like my mother and her mother before her. There's also an element of fear and I'm sure they felt it too. I had it, what if this man gets aggressive and tells me to mind my business? Who will actually help us? Siyanisaba madoda,” tweeted Linda.

Check out the thread for yourself: