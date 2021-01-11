TshisaLIVE

Recurring break-ins force Mo Molemi to temporarily close vegetable shop

'Although this has been a huge setback, it has not discouraged me because I have a great client base that knows what I have to offer'

11 January 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Mo Molemi is disappointed by criminals who have forced him to close his vegetable shop.
Image: Via Mo' Molemi's Facebook

With his farmers' market just three months old since he opened it to the people of North West, rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele “Mo Molemi” Morule has been forced to temporarily close shop after recurring break-ins.

He  revealed to Daily Sun that he had already lost R20,000 due to theft.

“Since we opened our doors last year, we've had two break-ins and an attempted one. The alarming thing is they managed to disable the alarm system and the security company didn't pick it up.'

Mo Molemi said criminals stole equipment, some stock, a vacuum sealer, wrapping machine, gazebo and the cash register.

“It has become a liability to continue in the current space. The location is ideal but I'm running at a loss due to crime. Although this has been a huge setback, it has not discouraged me because I have a great client base that knows what I have to offer.

“I've taken my business online until I find a suitable space.”

In October, Mo Molemi said his vegetable store was a project he had been planning for a while which made him turn his back on his rap career.

Excited to finally have his dream come to life, the former rapper took to Twitter to share a few snaps of the opening of his fresh produce store which sells vegetables and Mo Molemi merchandise.

Earlier last year, while the country found itself in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and artists were without work, Mo Molemi told TshisaLIVE how his decision to leave the spotlight was finally justified.

“This very moment vindicates my decision to become a farmer. When I left rap music to dedicate myself to farming, there were many questions. I always knew  a hip-hop career is short, but this will carry me for life,” he said.

“At this moment, my peers are at home wondering where they will get their next gig and making Instagram videos. I am working and transforming my brand. After Covid-19, Mo Molemi will no longer be a rapper but a serious businessman.” 

