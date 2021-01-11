Tweeps want Lori Harvey’s TEDTalk after sis goes IG official with Michael B Jordan
American model Lori Harvey had stans in a whirl on social media after she and renowned US actor Michael B Jordan declared their relationship official.
Michael sent Mzansi fans into overdrive on Monday morning when he took to Instagram to reveal he and Lori were an official item.
Lori followed suit, and the pair shared two cosied up pictures of themselves looking very happy to have found each other.
With the news of the romance greeted by many with the words “Lori is the girl she thinks she is”, tweeps called on her to conduct a TEDTalk on how to get the man you want.
Dubbed the envy of women worldwide, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter is known for her history of dating men in the public eye.
She dated R&B singer Trey Songz, then businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs’s son Justin, and then Diddy in 2018. After the mogul she dated hip-hop rapper Future for a brief moment in 2019 before moving on to People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”.
Before Michael and Lori went public with their relationship, according to E!Online they were photographed exiting a plane together in Salt Lake City on December 30.
They then both shared videos and pics to their Instagram Story of their snowboarding adventures, although neither included the other person in the posts.
The couple was also seen stepping off a plane together over the Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta, where Lori's family lives.
Here are some of the reactions on social media:
When’s Lori Harvey’s TEDTalk? pic.twitter.com/9D37WGGTV7— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey adding Michael B. Jordan to her collection pic.twitter.com/tq6VbcTNca— Brandi ˣ ⁴ 🧚🏾♂️ (@bandzz_brandi) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey is doing what every girl in her twenties should be doing. Having fun, dating, and moving tf around when a nigga gets goofy or the situation no longer serves her. Like hello?— Boward Woward (@IamSaintOndres) January 11, 2021
I think I like Lori Harvey so much cuz she’s a rich bitch that was born rich treatin rich men like disposable thots and I’m here for it LMAO— KK (@koko4ky) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey bagging these fine men and we have never heard her voice.. pic.twitter.com/tpzv3X1eKV— chu (@chuuzus) January 11, 2021
lori harvey gotta be the most powerful woman on the planet like....she convinced MBJ to date a black woman and escaped future with no baby— Mario ˣ (@marioknowIes) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey has been engaged to Memphis Depay , dated Bu Thiam then Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his son Justin ,Trey Songz ,Future and now Michael B Jordan.....what a legend... pic.twitter.com/07dVGL5N4B— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey does not belong to the streets, The streets belong to Lori Harvey.. pic.twitter.com/Wi9RgeA90n— chu (@chuuzus) January 11, 2021