TshisaLIVE

Tweeps want Lori Harvey’s TEDTalk after sis goes IG official with Michael B Jordan

11 January 2021 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan have made their relationship official.
Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan have made their relationship official.
Image: Lori Harvey/ Instagram

American model Lori Harvey had stans in a whirl on social media after she and renowned US actor Michael B Jordan declared their relationship official. 

Michael sent Mzansi fans into overdrive on Monday morning when he took to Instagram to reveal he and Lori were an official item. 

Lori followed suit, and the pair shared two cosied up pictures of themselves looking very happy to have found each other. 

With the news of the romance greeted by many with the words “Lori is the girl she thinks she is”, tweeps called on her to conduct a TEDTalk on how to get the man you want. 

Dubbed the envy of women worldwide, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter is known for her history of dating men in the public eye.

She dated R&B singer Trey Songz, then businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs’s son Justin, and then Diddy in 2018. After the mogul she dated hip-hop rapper Future for a brief moment in 2019 before moving on to People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”.

Before Michael and Lori went public with their relationship, according to E!Online they were photographed exiting a plane together in Salt Lake City on December 30.

They then both shared videos and pics to their Instagram Story of their snowboarding adventures, although neither included the other person in the posts.

The couple was also seen stepping off a plane together over the Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta, where Lori's family lives.

Here are some of the reactions on social media: 

