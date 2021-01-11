Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful

TshisaLIVE

Somizi's tips on how to achieve success have the internet rubbed up the wrong way.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Actor and media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has come under fire for saying there shouldn't be any excuses for one's lack of success.

Though Mzansi is usually obsessed with the beloved Somizi, this week the star has been in some social media users' bad books for his advice on becoming big in the entertainment industry.

The former child star took to Twitter with his "coming up" story. Somizi said that through hard work and perseverance, he was able to overcome the financial struggles of his past.

“Onendlebe uzongizwa: whoever has ears will hear me. I once had it all, lost it all. I grew up poor as well and now I am not. Moral of the story: work hard, believe, have faith; stop complaining, keep knocking or build yo own door. No excuses, pray ... Gmorning,” tweeted the star.

Many of Somizi's stans found his advice and thoughts helpful, with the nation praising the Idols SA judge for his wisdom.

Here are some of the responses from Twitter:

However, there are fans who couldn't get on-board with Somizi's rant. Tweeps found that his thoughts were tone-deaf and without any true advice to help his fans.

Twitter also pointed out that Somizi is the child of late SA icons Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala, and said he owed some of his success to his parents. Check out the criticisms below:

This is not the first time Somizi has divided the nation with his motivational tweets. His past comments on others' finances got under Mzansi's skin.

Last year a video of the Dinner at Somizi's  star caught heat, when he referred to a group of people with whom he was vacationing as "poor people". 

But Somizi hit back, saying the people in question were his friends.

“Are you in that video? Are you one of my friends down there who are not offended by the joke? Why are you personalising this? Heal please. What and who you are has nothing to do with me,” he said.

