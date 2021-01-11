Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful

Actor and media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has come under fire for saying there shouldn't be any excuses for one's lack of success.

Though Mzansi is usually obsessed with the beloved Somizi, this week the star has been in some social media users' bad books for his advice on becoming big in the entertainment industry.

The former child star took to Twitter with his "coming up" story. Somizi said that through hard work and perseverance, he was able to overcome the financial struggles of his past.

“Onendlebe uzongizwa: whoever has ears will hear me. I once had it all, lost it all. I grew up poor as well and now I am not. Moral of the story: work hard, believe, have faith; stop complaining, keep knocking or build yo own door. No excuses, pray ... Gmorning,” tweeted the star.