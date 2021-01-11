WATCH | Khanyi Mbau questions Ramaphosa on rising Covid-19 death toll and alcohol industry

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is not convinced alcohol is one of the main reasons why the number of Covid cases and deaths continue to skyrocket, and posed her questions to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a video that ignited heated debate.

The reality TV star, who explained she has many unanswered questions regarding the ban on alcohol sales, distribution and public consumption, took to Twitter to ask the president how government plans to help employees who can't provide for their families due to closed trade in the liquor industry.

In the video, Khanyi said despite the alcohol ban, she has noticed an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths almost daily.

"Things are getting serious. Every single day I open my phone and I am receiving texts and messages from very close friends on losing their parents, on losing their siblings, on losing their spouses. This Covid-19 situation is getting serious and I think we are now at the peak where our number skyrocket daily.