'What does he stand for?' - Ntsiki Mazwai dragged for shading Trevor Noah

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai tweeted herself into hot water on Sunday when she took aim at SA comedian Trevor Noah, who recently bought a mansion in Bel-Air in the US.

Trevor, host of The Daily Show, splurged R420m on his luxurious mansion which boasts 11 bathrooms, six bedrooms, an infinity pool, spa and a steam room. As soon as the news hit SA, scores flooded social media to congratulate the “inspirational” comedian.

Except for Ntsiki, who had a few questions about Trevor's wealth and success.

Her first reaction to the news was to share her fear about affording and owning a mansion.

“My fear is affording a beautiful big house but being alone and no big family to share the space with ... It's a real fear,” she tweeted.