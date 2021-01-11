TshisaLIVE

'What does he stand for?' - Ntsiki Mazwai dragged for shading Trevor Noah

11 January 2021 - 14:30
Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled the feathers of Trevor Noah's fans when she asked what he represents. File photo.
Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled the feathers of Trevor Noah's fans when she asked what he represents. File photo.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai tweeted herself into hot water on Sunday when she took aim at SA comedian Trevor Noah, who recently bought a mansion in Bel-Air in the US.

Trevor, host of The Daily Show, splurged R420m on his luxurious mansion which boasts 11 bathrooms, six bedrooms, an infinity pool, spa and a steam room. As soon as the news hit SA, scores flooded social media to congratulate the “inspirational” comedian.

Except for Ntsiki, who had a few questions about Trevor's wealth and success.

Her first reaction to the news was to share her fear about affording and owning a mansion.

“My fear is affording a beautiful big house but being alone and no big family to share the space with ... It's a real fear,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she asked what Trevor “stands for”.

Hundreds responded by defending the comedian, saying he is living his best life and is making big money moves.

Ntsiki went on to question whether it's possible to achieve such success, or whether it's all a pipe dream.

“Is this level of wealth attainable for black people, or have they chosen one of us as the golden kid to aspire to? Given them a platform and wealth and said, 'Here, be inspired, it's possible, black child'? I'm just asking.”

Many accused her of being jealous and projecting her insecurities on Trevor, who is neighbours with Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston and other big-name stars.

Here are some of the reactions:

