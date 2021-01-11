'What does he stand for?' - Ntsiki Mazwai dragged for shading Trevor Noah
Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai tweeted herself into hot water on Sunday when she took aim at SA comedian Trevor Noah, who recently bought a mansion in Bel-Air in the US.
Trevor, host of The Daily Show, splurged R420m on his luxurious mansion which boasts 11 bathrooms, six bedrooms, an infinity pool, spa and a steam room. As soon as the news hit SA, scores flooded social media to congratulate the “inspirational” comedian.
Except for Ntsiki, who had a few questions about Trevor's wealth and success.
Her first reaction to the news was to share her fear about affording and owning a mansion.
“My fear is affording a beautiful big house but being alone and no big family to share the space with ... It's a real fear,” she tweeted.
My fear is affording a beautiful big house but being alone and no big family to share the space with.... It's a real fear https://t.co/z7rHKK0ig5— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) January 10, 2021
In a follow-up tweet, she asked what Trevor “stands for”.
Hundreds responded by defending the comedian, saying he is living his best life and is making big money moves.
Ntsiki went on to question whether it's possible to achieve such success, or whether it's all a pipe dream.
“Is this level of wealth attainable for black people, or have they chosen one of us as the golden kid to aspire to? Given them a platform and wealth and said, 'Here, be inspired, it's possible, black child'? I'm just asking.”
Is this level of wealth attainable for black people or have they chosen one of us as the golden kid to aspire to? Given them a platform and wealth and said.... HERE BE INSPIRED, IT'S POSSIBLE BLACK CHILD?— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) January 10, 2021
Im just asking
Many accused her of being jealous and projecting her insecurities on Trevor, who is neighbours with Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston and other big-name stars.
Here are some of the reactions:
I think black people generally have a problem with any black person that becomes successful. Trevor is a comedian, why and how people all of a sudden expect him to represent something reeks of jealousy. He wouldn't be questioned or expected of anything if he was still struggling— Tshepo Bosielo (@bosielo_tshepo) January 10, 2021
But why are we celebrating Elon Musk and Questioning Trevor Noah? Is it because a black person cannot be successful without being associated with corruption and snakes? Comeon! https://t.co/rgL7buOz7N— LMMSWaste☣️🌍 (@RatoMthimkhulu) January 10, 2021
Hhhheeeeyyyiii.....umomona and for the love of GOD you're trying hard to hide it but awufihleki.....you need help Ntsiki....a proper help or else you're a attention seeker 🙄— Mr Vee (@Spharizzer) January 10, 2021
Success. He represents dreams that can be possible once we just jump in and follow them. Trevor Noah represents the potential that exists within all South Africans. He also finally represent what life can look like if we follow our dreams. That is what he represents. https://t.co/y3OzdlHXZ2— 🕊Thabiso Alex Xolo🏳️🌈🕊 (@itsAlexxolo) January 10, 2021
Yekelani imona, he's done very well for himself. Learn to congratulate people without attaching unnecessary undertones— Tumelo (@Tumelo_Chadi) January 10, 2021
Yaz' mfethu I LOVE uNtsiki for being an outspoken person and she confronts anybody without fear or favor BUT her problem is she can't give credit where its due. I mean Trevor is a South African, a simple CONGRATULATIONS from her wouldn't be a bad idea but she's throwing shades.— Mr Vee (@Spharizzer) January 10, 2021
Lets say you are Trevor Noah.— MJ Ncube (@trendyworx) January 10, 2021
Would you care what Ntsiki Mazwai's opinion of you is? pic.twitter.com/RMhBjC4USY
TimesLIVE