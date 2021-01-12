TshisaLIVE

DJ Warras on government willing to lose billions rather than trust 'weak' law enforcement

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 January 2021 - 11:00
DJ Warras has weighed in on the president's latest speech.
DJ Warras has weighed in on the president's latest speech.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

DJ Warras is one of several Mzansi celebrities who weighed in on the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's “family meeting” on Monday night, and he believes that the government would rather lose billions of rand than put their trust in the “weak” law enforcement structures.

Warras' comments came after a heated debate ensued on social media around Ramaphosa's speech.

The discussion on his TL touched on several points of the speech but focused more intensely on the alcohol ban which the president said will remain in place until reviewed once more.

Alcohol ban remains as lockdown level 3 extended: Cyril Ramaphosa

The country will remain on lockdown level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night.
Politics
16 hours ago

Before the president's speech, the DJ had speculated on what the meeting would be about and when the president confirmed that the alcohol ban was going nowhere, he expressed his displeasure.

In a discussion with one of his followers, the DJ explained his take on what the logic behind keeping the alcohol ban was.

“But the lifting of the ban must be accompanied by law enforcement doing their jobs. Without, taking bribes and and and ... Government knows they can’t take that chance. Imagine? Knowing that your enforcement is so weak — you’d rather lose billions than take a chance on them. Fu***n circus,” he said.

Various debates took place on the TL over what the president said. Other celebs like Lvovo also weighed in.

The kwaito artist believes that Monda's speech was nothing but a “commercial” for the vaccine. Here is his tweet and the rest of the reactions on the TL:

READ MORE

DJ Warras claps back hard at tweleb for calling him 'less intellectually gifted'

DJ Warras is not about twelebs who act brand new on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'What a trying time’- DJ Warras weighs in government’s Covid-19 responses

He raised several irregularities in the response to the pandemic, and said it was a “trying time”.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

‘This is a dangerous game’ - DJ Warras on taxi strike showdown

"In the end, it’s always the people who pay the price"
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

DJ Warras on the rise of Covid-19 cases: I pray we are ready for the spike

"It took eight weeks to get ready ... many sacrifices were made by millions of South Africans, now that readiness will be tested".
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X