DJ Warras on government willing to lose billions rather than trust 'weak' law enforcement

DJ Warras is one of several Mzansi celebrities who weighed in on the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's “family meeting” on Monday night, and he believes that the government would rather lose billions of rand than put their trust in the “weak” law enforcement structures.

Warras' comments came after a heated debate ensued on social media around Ramaphosa's speech.

The discussion on his TL touched on several points of the speech but focused more intensely on the alcohol ban which the president said will remain in place until reviewed once more.