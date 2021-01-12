DJ Warras on government willing to lose billions rather than trust 'weak' law enforcement
DJ Warras is one of several Mzansi celebrities who weighed in on the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's “family meeting” on Monday night, and he believes that the government would rather lose billions of rand than put their trust in the “weak” law enforcement structures.
Warras' comments came after a heated debate ensued on social media around Ramaphosa's speech.
The discussion on his TL touched on several points of the speech but focused more intensely on the alcohol ban which the president said will remain in place until reviewed once more.
Before the president's speech, the DJ had speculated on what the meeting would be about and when the president confirmed that the alcohol ban was going nowhere, he expressed his displeasure.
In a discussion with one of his followers, the DJ explained his take on what the logic behind keeping the alcohol ban was.
“But the lifting of the ban must be accompanied by law enforcement doing their jobs. Without, taking bribes and and and ... Government knows they can’t take that chance. Imagine? Knowing that your enforcement is so weak — you’d rather lose billions than take a chance on them. Fu***n circus,” he said.
Various debates took place on the TL over what the president said. Other celebs like Lvovo also weighed in.
The kwaito artist believes that Monda's speech was nothing but a “commercial” for the vaccine. Here is his tweet and the rest of the reactions on the TL:
It was a Vaxxine commercial. Nothing else! https://t.co/mGQiyuTTIs— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) January 11, 2021
Church is all about the money , but I’m sure Cyril made a deal with them https://t.co/xCiANNc9vY— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 12, 2021
So the boarders are closed? Is that so we can’t go out, are they tryna stop people from coming in? Then why is flying out of the country still available? Who are you really tryna keep out? COVID or people. 🤔— Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) January 11, 2021