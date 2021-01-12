TshisaLIVE

'House Kolisi survived Covid-19': Rachel Kolisi grateful to have beaten coronavirus

12 January 2021 - 09:00
Rachel Kolisi has been documenting her recovery journey on social media.
Rachel Kolisi has been documenting her recovery journey on social media.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has shared an update on her family's Covid-19 battle, saying they all have survived the virus.

In an Instagram post, Rachel shared that her family was Covid-free after being in isolation for almost two weeks.

“Personally I’m still fatigued and dare I say a bit of a space head — struggling to focus. Also, smell and taste is still not 100%," she said.

Rachel expressed her gratitude to her followers and health-care workers who messaged her during the time.

“So many people have loved ones fighting for their lives or have lost loved ones to this virus. My DMs have been flooded with people who have tested positive and immediately are flooded with anxiety.

“I also received tons of messages from health-care workers sharing their utter exhaustion and daily trauma experiences. I have loved seeing how people have connected on my previous posts about Covid sharing advice and encouragement — more of this please, in general,” said Rachel.

Rachel tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the end of 2020 and shared the struggles of her self-isolating away from her husband and their children.

“It’s been so rough and scary at times, especially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you,” she said the time.

Two weeks later, she shared that her youngest daughter Keziah and Siya's sister Liphelo were also infected by the virus.

'Covid is affecting the kids too' — Rachel Kolisi on her family's coronavirus battle

Rachel Kolisi has been documenting her recovery journey on social media.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

In an emotional post, Siya described his wife's experience as a “rollercoaster” ride and said it was difficult not physically being next to her while she fought the virus.

“Date nights have changed a bit. It’s been a rollercoaster experience. I tested negative, which I’m incredibly grateful for! Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy, especially when I can’t physically be with her,” he said.

“It's definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us. I’ve picked up all the household responsibility and for the first time ever, I realised what it’s been like when I go on tours. It’s not easy.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Covid-19 heroes! Five South Africans who gave us hope during the pandemic

As scores around the country went into isolation when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit SA, many will go down in history as heroes who decided to put ...
News
1 week ago

From food parcels to raising funds: seven times Rachel & Siya Kolisi helped SA in times of need

Over the past few months, the foundation has provided food to those affected the most by the pandemic and raised funds for a paralysed Cape Town teen.
News
1 week ago

'It's taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us' - Siya Kolisi on Rachel testing positive for Covid-19

"It’s been so rough and scary at times, especially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest on delays building his private studio TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X