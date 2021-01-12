OPINION | Never the celebrity, just a true thespian - Farewell Lindiwe Ndlovu

The arts industry suffered a tremendous loss on Monday, and as Mzansi and the industry mourns the loss of award-winning actress Lindiwe Ndlovu, what has stuck out for me is how it is mostly her work that is doing all the talking, even in death.

Lindiwe's agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday evening that the star had died in her sleep due to health complications, aged 45.

Mzansi knew and loved Lindiwe, but not really the woman behind the characters. The actress was an enigma to many and even though her career spanned more than 17 years, Lindiwe never fully embraced the fame that came with her talent.

The actress rarely did interviews and when she did, she opened up about her background and her acting origins at most. Lindiwe only gave her fans the basics about her life outside acting, but perhaps it was what her talent demanded.

I imagine when your works speaks so highly of you and does that so loudly, fame has no choice but to chase after you and not the other way around.

Because of that, the country finds itself learning towards the pieces of herself she gave in her acting.

While us fans may not know — fully — the kind of person she was behind the scenes, we know for a fact we believed in every role she brought to life.