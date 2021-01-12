Pearl Modiadie devastated after her aunt dies from 'a broken heart'

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has opened up about recently losing an aunt who died of “a broken heart” after burying her husband.

Pearl took to Twitter to speak about how her aunt buried her husband two weeks ago and a week later, she died.

She also revealed that her aunt's death was hard for her family to comprehend as they lost two people around the same time.

“Her heart was broken and the reality of him no longer being here was too much for her to come to terms with. It’s a difficult time for everyone at the moment, in one way or another. Be kind.”