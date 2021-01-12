Prince Kaybee drops new 'The 4th Republic' tracklist — tweeps weigh in
After hyping it up for a while, musician Prince Kaybee has dropped the tracklist to his upcoming album The 4th Republic and the internet has weighed in with their thoughts and feelings!
Prince Kaybee has been in the studio cooking up something for his stans and now with his semi-social media break over, the star is back with a new album!
The 4th Republic is Prince Kaybee's fourth studio album, coming after the success of the platinum-certified Rre Mmino. The DJ released the list of songs set to appear on the album to Twitter and its features had the TL excited.
SA hitmakers such as Nadia Nakai, Black Motion, Lady Zamar, King Monada and Nokwazi will feature on his album. His hit Uwrongo, the song that put him on former US president Barack Obama's radar, will also appear alongside its 'republic' remix.
“Music is a revolution, a better view of life in its most melodic nature. Ladies and gents this is The 4th Republic tracklist. To all the featured artists thank you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote the star.
Music is a revolution, a better view of life in its most melodic nature. Ladies And Gents this is The 4Th Republic Tracklist❤️— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 10, 2021
Even though the album hasn't even hit Spotify or Apple Music yet, fans chimed in with their two 2c!
Many Prince Kaybee stans were already excited for SA's finest and fresh to appear on tracks. Fans even picked out their 'fave' songs to look out for.
However, the critics were not shy of sharing their issues with 4th Republic. Opinionated tweeps were not impressed with what they were seeing!
Check out their 'pre-album' reviews below:
No Msaki— Fresh☆Prince (@sindile_m95) January 10, 2021
No TNS
No Caiiro
No Sunelmusician
The journey of life continues music is life and the light! May the album resonate with the type of music you produce for the groove, I'm talking about timeless music for the generation before & after me👊🙏. Respect, peace, success & continued Blessings big bro🔥 #The4ThRepublic https://t.co/dNf7Wt5629— The4thRepublic (@kingcnezo) January 10, 2021
@PrinceKaybee_SA Why Didn't You Add 'HOSH' On The Album ? https://t.co/ktIshvLwYR— S.A Matrose (@MatroseA) January 10, 2021
Can't wait to listen to this masterpiece.— OlwethuShabalala (@Olwethu34455469) January 10, 2021
Prince Kaybee never disappoints when it comes to music🙌🏾.
This man is Talented 🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭— Mr Awesome (@itsbabylonia) January 10, 2021
I sure know that we are all going to love this , just the snippet of this song has me drooling https://t.co/xtLP5Deotc
This album is going to be on fire #The4ThRepublic Thanks Hit maker God bless and the keep the good work 👌— Mahlangu Vincent Mthokozisi (@VincentMahlan12) January 10, 2021
Ntate kaybee I think you are nolonger a prince u deserve ur crown— Motumi🇿🇦 (@Motumi) January 10, 2021
King kaybee pic.twitter.com/as2v8vK6SN