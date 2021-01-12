Prince Kaybee drops new 'The 4th Republic' tracklist — tweeps weigh in

After hyping it up for a while, musician Prince Kaybee has dropped the tracklist to his upcoming album The 4th Republic and the internet has weighed in with their thoughts and feelings!

Prince Kaybee has been in the studio cooking up something for his stans and now with his semi-social media break over, the star is back with a new album!

The 4th Republic is Prince Kaybee's fourth studio album, coming after the success of the platinum-certified Rre Mmino. The DJ released the list of songs set to appear on the album to Twitter and its features had the TL excited.

SA hitmakers such as Nadia Nakai, Black Motion, Lady Zamar, King Monada and Nokwazi will feature on his album. His hit Uwrongo, the song that put him on former US president Barack Obama's radar, will also appear alongside its 'republic' remix.

“Music is a revolution, a better view of life in its most melodic nature. Ladies and gents this is The 4th Republic tracklist. To all the featured artists thank you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote the star.