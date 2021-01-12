'Stay strong, be resourceful' - AKA says prayer for hospitality and entertainment workers

Musician and rapper AKA took to Twitter to send love and light to workers facing difficulties under the coronavirus lockdown.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker, who has recently gone into the hospitality business with the Durban-based club and restaurant Cuba BLK, has wished workers well through trying days of Covid-19.

In a heartfelt dedication, the rapper said he is praying that everything will be OK for those who work in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

He also shared some advice, reminding all of us to keep our wits about ourselves and, most importantly, to be resourceful.

“Hey restaurant, shebeen owners, workers, waiters, waitresses, artists, DJs or generally anyone in the hospitality and/or entertainment industry ... I’m thinking about you and praying everything is going to be OK. Stay Strong, Be Resourceful ... sending you love,” wrote AKA.