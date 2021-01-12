TshisaLIVE

'Stay strong, be resourceful' - AKA says prayer for hospitality and entertainment workers

12 January 2021 - 07:00
AKA sends his love to hospitality and entertainment industry workers who are suffering as a result of the lockdown.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Musician and rapper AKA took to Twitter to send love and light to workers facing difficulties under the coronavirus lockdown.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker, who has recently gone into the hospitality business with the Durban-based club and restaurant Cuba BLK, has wished workers well through trying days of Covid-19.

In a heartfelt dedication, the rapper said he is praying that everything will be OK for those who work in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

He also shared some advice, reminding all of us to keep our wits about ourselves and, most importantly, to be resourceful.

“Hey restaurant, shebeen owners, workers, waiters, waitresses, artists, DJs or generally anyone in the hospitality and/or entertainment industry ... I’m thinking about you and praying everything is going to be OK. Stay Strong, Be Resourceful ... sending you love,” wrote AKA. 

Many fans were touched by the message and love and hope from AKA.

Workers banded together to share the strife and troubles the pandemic has put them through.

“We are not coping at all. I work for a cruise ship and we last worked in March, no work no pay and we have families depending on us. This is just too much,” wrote one user.

Check out the comments below:

Recently, AKA has been taking to the internet to share his social commentary on the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just last month, the artist-cum-businessman came under fire for claiming that asymptomatic carriers of the virus may not actually have Covid-19.

“Where is the proof someone can infect another person with a deadly virus without showing any symptoms of the virus they are carrying? Does that even make sense? How does that even sound logical?” he tweeted. 

This led Twitter into a frenzy, leaving his opinion and analysis highly debated on the TL.

