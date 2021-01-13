'Another star gone too soon': Mmusi Maimane and Thuli Madonsela pay tribute to Lindiwe Ndlovu

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela have paid tribute to actress Lindiwe Ndlovu after her death on Monday.

The 45-year-old veteran actress died in her sleep, her agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

Lynne said Lindiwe died after suffering from health complications, but would not speculate whether her death was related to Covid-19.

“It's been a very difficult day. She passed this morning. She had medical issues, high blood pressure and so on. She apparently had trouble breathing and passed away in her sleep. I do not know if her death was related to Covid-19,” she said.