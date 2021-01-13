Buhle Samuels hits out at men who 'disrespect' women going solo in public

Actress Buhle Samuels has slammed men who walk about thinking they are entitled to a woman's time or space and took to Twitter to let men know that she won't tolerate any disrespect in the name of courtship.

While the actress did not confirm if her rant was inspired by real life events, she let men know that she doesn't appreciate men who see women sitting alone at restaurants or bars and feel the need to join them without first asking if their interruption is welcome.

“Men, why do some of you feel the need to walk up to ladies you don’t know pull up a chair and seat yourself? What manners are these? I hate that thing! It’s so arrogant to assume that your interruption is welcome. Nigazosidina maan!”