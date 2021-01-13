TshisaLIVE

Buhle Samuels hits out at men who 'disrespect' women going solo in public

“What manners are these? I hate that thing! It’s so arrogant to assume that your interruption is welcome.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 January 2021 - 12:00
Actress Buhle Samuels told men who invite themselves to join women who are alone in restaurants or bars, just where to get off.
Actress Buhle Samuels told men who invite themselves to join women who are alone in restaurants or bars, just where to get off.
Image: Instagram/Buhle Samuels

Actress Buhle Samuels has slammed men who walk about thinking they are entitled to a woman's time or space and took to Twitter to let men know that she won't tolerate any disrespect in the name of courtship.

While the actress did not confirm if her rant was inspired by real life events, she let men know that she doesn't appreciate men who see women sitting alone at restaurants or bars and feel the need to join them without first asking if their interruption is welcome.

Men, why do some of you feel the need to walk up to ladies you don’t know pull up a chair and seat yourself? What manners are these? I hate that thing! It’s so arrogant to assume that your interruption is welcome. Nigazosidina maan!”

The actress' tweet, sparked a long conversation on her TL about the right way for men to express interest in women.

While some wanted to understand which approach women preferred, others were already claiming that women “don't know what they want”. One tweep went as far as saying Buhle would probably not say the same thing if it was Duduzane Zuma who interrupted her space.

However, Buhle made it clear that she has a zero-tolerance policy for disrespect, no matter who is bringing it.

“Oh hell no, he will be put in his place! Not everything is about entertaining your desire as a man. I might be in a meeting/convo that has no time for your love sick puppy antics!” Buhle said.

Buhle went on to engage other tweeps about the pet peeve.

The actress told the male tweeps on her TL that it was important for them to be able to read the room and that the right way to approach a woman, was always respectfully.

Approach and let the lady know you're interested. If she says yes or gives you signals that she’s interested, then continue, but if you hear 'no' twice. Then take your 'L' and live happily ever after.”

Read the rest of the engagement below:

READ MORE

WATCH | Buhle Samuels winding her waist to #JohnVuliGate leaves the net in chaos!

There were tweeps willing to "risk it all" for Buhle Samuels.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Buhle Samuels slams SA's Covid-19 response: 'Our people continue to suffer'

Actress Buhle Samuels has criticised the government over its coronavirus response: "It hurts me to see people lined up at the post office for their ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition to Netflix

Mzansi had mixed feelings about the upcoming project... something about recycling actors and storylines.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Buhle Samuels: I hope not having alcohol has made us better people

"I hope not having alcohol has made us better people, cut dependencies where they were, perhaps giving us a chance to deal with past issues."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X