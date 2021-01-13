Buhle Samuels hits out at men who 'disrespect' women going solo in public
“What manners are these? I hate that thing! It’s so arrogant to assume that your interruption is welcome.”
Actress Buhle Samuels has slammed men who walk about thinking they are entitled to a woman's time or space and took to Twitter to let men know that she won't tolerate any disrespect in the name of courtship.
While the actress did not confirm if her rant was inspired by real life events, she let men know that she doesn't appreciate men who see women sitting alone at restaurants or bars and feel the need to join them without first asking if their interruption is welcome.
“Men, why do some of you feel the need to walk up to ladies you don’t know pull up a chair and seat yourself? What manners are these? I hate that thing! It’s so arrogant to assume that your interruption is welcome. Nigazosidina maan!”
The actress' tweet, sparked a long conversation on her TL about the right way for men to express interest in women.
While some wanted to understand which approach women preferred, others were already claiming that women “don't know what they want”. One tweep went as far as saying Buhle would probably not say the same thing if it was Duduzane Zuma who interrupted her space.
However, Buhle made it clear that she has a zero-tolerance policy for disrespect, no matter who is bringing it.
“Oh hell no, he will be put in his place! Not everything is about entertaining your desire as a man. I might be in a meeting/convo that has no time for your love sick puppy antics!” Buhle said.
Oh hello no, he will be put in his place! Not everything is about entertaining your desire as a man. I might be in a meeting/convo that has no time for your love sick puppy antics! That’s why some of you are punching above your weight, u can’t see a lady if she had a neon sign.— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 11, 2021
Buhle went on to engage other tweeps about the pet peeve.
The actress told the male tweeps on her TL that it was important for them to be able to read the room and that the right way to approach a woman, was always respectfully.
“Approach and let the lady know you're interested. If she says yes or gives you signals that she’s interested, then continue, but if you hear 'no' twice. Then take your 'L' and live happily ever after.”
Read the rest of the engagement below:
Ask,don’t just seat yourself and if I say no respect that— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 11, 2021
Approach and let the lady know your interested if she says yes or gives you signals that she’s interested then continue but if you hear no twice. Then take your L and live happily ever after— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 11, 2021
That’s why it’s important to know when your punching above your weight so you don’t use the wrong tools to get the job done. Customisation of tactics is imperative— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 11, 2021
Hunting is fine, but lack of manners is not! It will never be charming to be rude no matter how keen your efforts are. Apology accepted— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 11, 2021