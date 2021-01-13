Fans react to Cassper Nyovest 'kind of confirming' on-off ring fight with AKA

After several months of ranting that his nemesis AKA hadn't signed on the dotted line of their boxing match contract, hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has hinted that the fight plans were now in motion.

The rapper alluded to this in a tweet which saw many social media users jumping for joy that they'll finally get to see their faves fight it out in the ring.

“This thing might really happen after all. Let's goooo!!”

Cassper's stans immediately took to his mentions to rally behind him, telling the rapper to give Supa Mega a “good beating”.