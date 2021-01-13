TshisaLIVE

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest 'kind of confirming' on-off ring fight with AKA

“This thing might really happen after all. Let's goooo!!”

13 January 2021 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper drops hints that his ring fight with AKA might just go ahead as planned.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

After several months of ranting that his nemesis AKA hadn't signed on the dotted line of their boxing match contract, hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has hinted that the fight plans were now in motion.

The rapper alluded to this in a tweet which saw many social media users jumping for joy that they'll finally get to see their faves fight it out in the ring.

“This thing might really happen after all. Let's goooo!!”

Cassper's stans immediately took to his mentions to rally behind him, telling the rapper to give Supa Mega a “good beating”.

Just last week, Mufasa seemed pretty certain that AKA didn't want to meet him in the ring.

The rapper shared these sentiments during a conversation with a tweep where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”. 

Cassper's comments came after a fan of the Supa Mega shared a snap of the rapper “about to sign” on the dotted line.

While he knew the truth, Mufasa laughed off the claims that AKA was about to sign the contract, saying, “That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son.”

However, now it appears that AKA has actually signed the contract, tweeps have advised Cassper to “take out his anger” on his nemesis for all those times he bullied him.

Here are some of the reactions:

