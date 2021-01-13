Israel Mosehla’s wife 'shattered' by his death

Millicent Mosehla has opened about up the loss of her husband, the late and great gospel icon Israel Mosehla.

The gospel star’s death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by Millicent on Monday morning.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Ke Utlwa Lerato hitmaker passed away at the age of 50 after “battling hypertension that eventually lead to heart failure”.

Taking to Instagram, Millicent shared her distress about his death.

Posting a photo of herself with her late hubby, she said she has been left shattered by the loss.

“You left me shattered,” wrote Millicent.