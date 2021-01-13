TshisaLIVE

Israel Mosehla’s wife 'shattered' by his death

13 January 2021 - 11:00
Millicent Mosehla, wife of late gospel icon Israel Mosehla, says the loss of her husband has been devastating.
Image: Real Israel Mosehla Facebook

Millicent Mosehla has opened about up the loss of her husband, the late and great gospel icon Israel Mosehla.

The gospel star’s death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by Millicent on Monday morning. 

According to SowetanLIVE, the Ke Utlwa Lerato hitmaker passed away at the age of 50 after “battling hypertension that eventually lead to heart failure”. 

Taking to Instagram, Millicent shared her distress about his death.

Posting a photo of herself with her late hubby, she said she has been left shattered by the loss.

“You left me shattered,” wrote Millicent.

The Sowetan-born icon came from a family of worshippers, with both his parents musicians and pastors. His family released three gospel albums with Gallo Records.

In 1985, Israel was also part of the dynamic group G. Effect with brother Isaiah and friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde before branching off into a successful solo gospel career.

Millicent and Israel had been married for 29 years. The couple has six children: Lesego, Tshegofatso, Katlego, Kagiso, Keitumetse and Gontse.

In 2016 in an interview with Move!, the musician opened up about being a passionate family man.

“I believe I have the responsibility to teach my children the difference between right and wrong. It is important for a family to live and base everything they do on Biblical principles,” said Israel.

