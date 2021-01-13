Lasizwe on making the list of YouTube Black Voices Creator Class of 2021

Internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza is honoured to have been selected to be part of the #YouTubeBlackVoices class of 2021.

Having been chosen among 132 black content creators from around the world, Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview that making the list gave him the assurance that he is indeed destined for bigger things.

According to Forbes, YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021 is an initiative that focuses on investment in narratives that “emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity, and joy of black voices” on the social video platform.

YouTube chose 132 creators from the US, UK, Kenya, Brazil, Australia, SA and Nigeria. The members include beauty gurus, musicians, activists, personal trainers, comedians, teachers, poets and photographers.

“I feel empowered. I feel like my time is now ... this makes me feel like I am one step closer to reaching my dreams. What this means to me is that there is someone out there who loves my content, who believes in me – believes in the brand 'Lasizwe'.

“It makes me feel like I'm doing a great job ... out of the hundreds of thousands of people who watch my content, there are people I really and truly touch and impact.”

When asked whether this was what he envisioned when he uploaded his first skit video, the reality TV star said his goal was to be able to reach a global audience and tell African stories.

“You know going back and thinking what I had envisioned with my YouTube career was to one day be able to be where your big American YouTubers are at. My goal was to be able to reach a global audience ... as a black African to be able to tell an African story globally and to have the world receive a black African story.

“My time is now to tell an African story, because the world is looking at Africa and black people for content. They are looking for the next big thing.”

Lasizwe said he learnt that he made it on to the list via an e-mail last year, and he wasn't expecting such a major nod. “I was e-mailed a few months ago that I have made it on the shortlist of the class of 2021. I was really taken by surprise, I wasn't expecting it.”

With 2021 just beginning, Lasizwe revealed that he plans to expand his horizons this year when it comes to his content and intends to derive inspiration from his idol, hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest.

“The reason I say I want to expand my horizons is because of my idol and someone I look up to, Cassper Nyovest. I look up to that guy so much because he is one diverse human being.

“He taps into a lot of different genres, he's a hip hop artist who is very versatile. He can jump on an Amapiano track or a kwaito track or the gqom wave ... he is someone who moves with the trends and that's how I want to be – I want to also be able to explore different looks, not only be known for my wig on my YouTube channel.”

Lasizwe said he wants to show a more “real” him on his YouTube channel.