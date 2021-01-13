Mihlali N believes preferring to support black business isn't racist
Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has hit back at claims that choosing to support black-owned businesses is “racist”.
Mihlali N is defs the certified look queen of Mzansi, but she also uses the power of her social media to spread awareness about issues plaguing society.
In this week's critiques, the YouTube sensation shared her opinions on black empowerment. The star said she had come across a person saying that disclaimers that show a preference for “black-owned” are “racist”.
However, the make-up guru was definitely not letting that type of comment slide.
“Someone just said 'preferably black-owned' is racist, ha ha they hate anything that empowers black people,” wrote Mihlali.
Someone just said “preferably black owned” is racist, haha they hate anything that empowers black people.— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) January 12, 2021
Many agreed with Mihlali, sharing their own thoughts on racism that is still rampant in 2021. However, some users disagreed with Mihlali's take.
Check out their responses here:
Any form of protest against racism or attempt to empower those most marginalized will always be “racist” to the racists. pic.twitter.com/38gFt6Wzzu— 🎓 Black Paragon Of Excellence (@Blackk_Paragon) January 12, 2021
But if a white person were to say "preferably white owned", there's a lot of people that would label it as racist. https://t.co/rZDTDd9L6x— J Miya (@JeqeJq) January 13, 2021
Is it ok to say, "preferably white owned?". Victimhood won't take the black community anywhere. We have the knife and the yam. No one is holding us back but ourselves.— Kim (@tkinspires) January 12, 2021
Lo mnqundu left this comment on my instagram business page because I wrote "black owned" on my bio...i just liked the comment because I didn't have the strength to go back and forth with a loser. pic.twitter.com/bmNZazl4ga— ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 (@Nandi_siwe) January 12, 2021
“Must be fluent in Afrikaans” is what then, bayahlanya https://t.co/emQ8nyE0Cf— Stella (@Khanyitivity_) January 12, 2021
Bona they post job specs nje and add that "role would be more suitable for someone fluent in Afrikaans" zeke bethetha nabani?— Nomahelele - A Survivor (@Nomaheleler) January 12, 2021
But its racist if it’s “preferably white owned”.— olajide (@jydosky1) January 12, 2021
There will always be color, tribal, religious differences.
It’s how humans are wired but what we should work towards is not denying qualified people of their rights and privileges based on these differences.
What if someone said preferable white owned is that racist also https://t.co/wbj0bYnWLL— kay (@kaymatrics) January 12, 2021
This isn't the first time Mihlali has commented on issues in the black community. The star has also addressed how parents shy away from conversations about relationships, leaving scars on the lives of those affected.
The influencer's comments came after SowetanLIVE reported that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to brutal sjambokking by her mother and her live-in lover for “kissing” a boy.
“Black parents would rather beat their children to death than normalise having conversations about sexuality and romantic relationships ..." Mihlali wrote.