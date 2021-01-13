TshisaLIVE

Mihlali N believes preferring to support black business isn't racist

13 January 2021 - 14:00
Influencer and make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase hit back at a comment that preferring to support black businesses was 'racist'.
Influencer and make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase hit back at a comment that preferring to support black businesses was 'racist'.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has hit back at claims that choosing to support black-owned businesses is “racist”.

Mihlali N is defs the certified look queen of Mzansi, but she also uses the power of her social media to spread awareness about issues plaguing society.

In this week's critiques, the YouTube sensation shared her opinions on black empowerment. The star said she had come across a person saying that disclaimers that show a preference for “black-owned” are “racist”.

However, the make-up guru was definitely not letting that type of comment slide. 

“Someone just said 'preferably black-owned' is racist, ha ha they hate anything that empowers black people,” wrote Mihlali.

Many agreed with Mihlali, sharing their own thoughts on racism that is still rampant in 2021. However, some users disagreed with Mihlali's take.

Check out their responses here:

This isn't the first time Mihlali has commented on issues in the black community. The star has also addressed how parents shy away from conversations about relationships, leaving scars on the lives of those affected.

The influencer's comments came after SowetanLIVE reported that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to brutal sjambokking by her mother and her live-in lover for “kissing” a boy.

“Black parents would rather beat their children to death than normalise having conversations about sexuality and romantic relationships ..." Mihlali wrote.

READ MORE

Mihlali Ndamase says women need to stop hating each other amid GBV

"Wild that a woman can tweet like this considering how high the GBV, human trafficking and femicide stats are in this country," said Mihlali.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali N on how black parents refuse to normalise talking about sexuality

Mihlali wants black parents to act better!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Mihlali on her acne coming back: 'I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing'

Mihlali gets candid about her acne journey with fans.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X