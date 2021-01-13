Mihlali N believes preferring to support black business isn't racist

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has hit back at claims that choosing to support black-owned businesses is “racist”.

Mihlali N is defs the certified look queen of Mzansi, but she also uses the power of her social media to spread awareness about issues plaguing society.

In this week's critiques, the YouTube sensation shared her opinions on black empowerment. The star said she had come across a person saying that disclaimers that show a preference for “black-owned” are “racist”.

However, the make-up guru was definitely not letting that type of comment slide.

“Someone just said 'preferably black-owned' is racist, ha ha they hate anything that empowers black people,” wrote Mihlali.