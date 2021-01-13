WATCH | Nomsa Buthelezi breaks down as she talks about Lindiwe Ndlovu's death

Close friends and industry mates are reeling with grief after the death of the talented Lindiwe Ndlovu. Her fellow Lockdown actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi broke down on Facebook Live as she tried to express her pain.

Lindiwe, who played the role of Sharon on Lockdown, died in her sleep on the morning of January 11 due to health complications.

Nomsa took to her Facebook Live saying she “needed” to talk because the death of a friend and former colleague left her heavy-hearted and lonely. The actress, who broke down several times in the video, expressed how devastated she was by Lindiwe's death.

“Yesterday we lost Lindiwe and we never saw it coming, Lindiwe was a soldier. She worked when she had a stroke, she would be on set early and I would see her working on the set of Lockdown,” Nomsa said in between sobs.

The actress admitted that Lindiwe's death, in addition to everything else that has been going on in the acting industry and life in general, had triggered other emotions she had previously withheld from the public about the treatment of actors.

Nomsa wondered out loud whether the adoration that filled social and mainstream media platforms translated to the money Lindiwe had left for her family. She spoke about how artists are still struggling to get what is due to them, saying that Lindiwe was all over TV channels but her family could have nothing to show for it.