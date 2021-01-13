WATCH | Nomsa Buthelezi breaks down as she talks about Lindiwe Ndlovu's death
Close friends and industry mates are reeling with grief after the death of the talented Lindiwe Ndlovu. Her fellow Lockdown actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi broke down on Facebook Live as she tried to express her pain.
Lindiwe, who played the role of Sharon on Lockdown, died in her sleep on the morning of January 11 due to health complications.
Nomsa took to her Facebook Live saying she “needed” to talk because the death of a friend and former colleague left her heavy-hearted and lonely. The actress, who broke down several times in the video, expressed how devastated she was by Lindiwe's death.
“Yesterday we lost Lindiwe and we never saw it coming, Lindiwe was a soldier. She worked when she had a stroke, she would be on set early and I would see her working on the set of Lockdown,” Nomsa said in between sobs.
The actress admitted that Lindiwe's death, in addition to everything else that has been going on in the acting industry and life in general, had triggered other emotions she had previously withheld from the public about the treatment of actors.
Nomsa wondered out loud whether the adoration that filled social and mainstream media platforms translated to the money Lindiwe had left for her family. She spoke about how artists are still struggling to get what is due to them, saying that Lindiwe was all over TV channels but her family could have nothing to show for it.
The actress paid tribute to Lindiwe for her great work ethic and for unwaveringly holding the torch high for the incoming batch of actors in the industry.
Having observed all the love Lindiwe has been showered with in death, Nomsa felt compelled to tell her fans that she would rather be celebrated now, when she is still alive, and not when she has left the building.
“Do not buy me flowers when I am gone, show me now that you love me and that I have a place in your heart. Do not post my pictures when I am gone, tell me now that you love me and show me,” she said.
Watch the full video below:
Lindiwe's long-time agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, was the one who confirmed the actress' death to TshisaLIVE on Monday evening.
“It's been a very difficult day. She passed this morning. She had medical issues, high blood pressure and so on. She apparently had trouble breathing and passed away in her sleep. I do not know if her death was related to Covid,” she said.
Lynne added that Lindiwe had been close to her heart and that she would never forget her smile.
“She was just the happiest when she was smiling. She lit up the room with her smile.”
Lindiwe’s career began more than a decade ago when she played the role of Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q. She soon became known in homes all over Mzansi when she graced the screen as the Malawian maid Buseje on SABC1’s Ses'Top La.
In September last year, she scored a role on Mzansi Magic's isiZulu series Ifalakhe.